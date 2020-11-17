11/4/20

Open Door S. Main Street

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

11/5/20

Found Property N. Main Street

Citation Operating While Revoked 4th Offense, No Insurance S. Main Street/Water Street

11/6/20

Citation Operating After Revocation (4th) Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light Hwy V/Hwy A

Citation Operating After Revocation (4th), 15 Day Correction No Insurance, Operate MV without Adequate Muffler W. Madison Street

Truancy Citation x 2 Catlin Drive

Emergency Detention, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia Tyranena Park Road

11/7/20

Warning Fail to Display Front Plate, No Proof of Insurance W Madison St/N Main Street

Arrest Warrant, All other Possession of Dangerous Weapon Indian Terrace/W. Prospect Street

Found Property E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Harvey Road X5

Assist Fire Department Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Warning Fail to Display License Plates 89/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding 89/Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Registration Lamps W Madison Street/Pleasant Street

Warning Fail To Maintain High Mounted Brake Lamp CTHV/89

11/8/20

Warning Operating without Headlamps, No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation No Proof of Insurance, Warning for Non-Registration S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Citation Operating after Suspension, Warning Failure to Display License Plate E. Lake Street

Warning Violate Yellow Signal N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning No Tail Lights E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Possession of THC, Operating After Suspension, K9Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Stret

Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Warning Improper Plates N. Main Street/Oak Street

11/9/20

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Delores Lane/Canterbury Lane

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street & Maas

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes

Warning Illegible Plate, Defective Third Brake Light, Possession of Prescription without Prescription, K9 Truman Narcotics Mulberry Street/O’Neil Street

11/10/20

Open Door N. Main Street

Accident W. Lake Park Place

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I94 WB Rest Area

Theft N. Main Street

EMS Assist Elm Street

Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89

All Other Disorderly Conduct N. Brewster Drive

11/11/20

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Found Property Water Street X2

All Other Disorderly Conduct N. Ferry Drive

Warning Failure To Stop-Stop Line CTHV/CTHA

Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89

Warning Defective Brake Light CTHV/CTHA

Warning Tint CTHV/89

Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light CTHV/CTHA

