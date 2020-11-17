11/4/20
Open Door S. Main Street
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
11/5/20
Found Property N. Main Street
Citation Operating While Revoked 4th Offense, No Insurance S. Main Street/Water Street
11/6/20
Citation Operating After Revocation (4th) Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light Hwy V/Hwy A
Citation Operating After Revocation (4th), 15 Day Correction No Insurance, Operate MV without Adequate Muffler W. Madison Street
Truancy Citation x 2 Catlin Drive
Truancy Citation x 2 Catlin Drive
Emergency Detention, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia Tyranena Park Road
11/7/20
Warning Fail to Display Front Plate, No Proof of Insurance W Madison St/N Main Street
Arrest Warrant, All other Possession of Dangerous Weapon Indian Terrace/W. Prospect Street
Found Property E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Harvey Road X5
Assist Fire Department Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Warning Fail to Display License Plates 89/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding 89/Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Registration Lamps W Madison Street/Pleasant Street
Warning Fail To Maintain High Mounted Brake Lamp CTHV/89
11/8/20
Warning Operating without Headlamps, No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation No Proof of Insurance, Warning for Non-Registration S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Citation Operating after Suspension, Warning Failure to Display License Plate E. Lake Street
Warning Violate Yellow Signal N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning No Tail Lights E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Possession of THC, Operating After Suspension, K9Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Stret
Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Warning Improper Plates N. Main Street/Oak Street
11/9/20
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Delores Lane/Canterbury Lane
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street & Maas
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes
Warning Illegible Plate, Defective Third Brake Light, Possession of Prescription without Prescription, K9 Truman Narcotics Mulberry Street/O’Neil Street
11/10/20
Open Door N. Main Street
Accident W. Lake Park Place
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I94 WB Rest Area
Theft N. Main Street
EMS Assist Elm Street
Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89
All Other Disorderly Conduct N. Brewster Drive
11/11/20
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Found Property Water Street X2
All Other Disorderly Conduct N. Ferry Drive
Warning Failure To Stop-Stop Line CTHV/CTHA
Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89
Warning Defective Brake Light CTHV/CTHA
Warning Tint CTHV/89
Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light CTHV/CTHA
