Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter to the editor as a reminder to the citizens of Lake Mills that Diann Fritsch has made a lasting impact on our community and I would like to thank her for her selflessness and her dedication for this city. Her passion for this city and the citizens was unparalleled and she was able to temper her own feelings and opinions for the betterment of the community.
Diann Fritsch faithfully served the citizens of Lake Mills for 15 ½ years. She passed away on Jan 27th while holding the position of Vice President for the City Council of Lake Mills, Wi.
Her first term started on April 17, 1984 and she served until Oct 7, 1986. Her second term was April 20, 1993 to April 18, 1996 and her 3rd term was April 1, 2011 to January 27, 2021. Diann was also the Council President from April 2015 to April 2020.
She was involved in so many things which are almost too many to mention. Here are the highlights of her career in the Lake Mill City Government.
Diann helped in the creation of the Curbside Recycling/Refuse Collection Program and the Industrial Park purchase and development of our currently thriving business community in the Industrial park. She was instrumental in the creation of the Industrial Development Committee/Economic Development Committee and was the first chairperson of the committee. She served on the Utility Commission that resulted in the creation of our Public Works Board and she created the Rock Lake Manor Housing Authority.
Diann helped create Lake Mills first Ethics Policy and the very first Master Plan used to manage and plan the growth of our city along with creating the position for our first city planner and was instrumental in creating the position for the first full time city attorney.
She was directly responsible for many of the housing and public projects that affect all of our citizens. Here are some of those projects: the Ridge Development, East Mills Development, Tyranena Park Road Rebuild (Million Dollar Mile), Brookstone Development, New Municipal Building planning, New Light and Water Building, N. Main Street and S. Main Street rebuilds, White Pines Development, creation and management of TIDs #3, 4, 5, 6, 7, New Rock Lake Dam, Wallace Park development, Tyranena Point Development, Drumlin Crossing Development, Sandy Beach Redevelopment Project, Workforce Housing and lastly she was involved in the development of parkland dedication.
Diann was also the lead on many ordinances that have protected our environment and have placed our city in a position to make smart growth choices. These projects include our Shoreland/Wetland Ordinance, the Outdoor Burning Ordinance, incorporating Lake Mills as part of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, the Cedars Drainage Agreement, Strong Towns Policy, 2014 complete Zoning Rewrite, our city Fund Balance Policy, Lake Mills Electronic Communications Policy, the public works Street Maintenance Program, acquiring of Voting Machines, implementing the City Digital Time keeping system, creation of the Sidewalk special assessment program and the City Manager Evaluation Process.
She will be missed by all.
Mike Foster
Lake Mills City Council President
