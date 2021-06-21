Dear Editor,
Our public schools are the heart of our communities. Our public schools have dedicated staff members who worked diligently during the past year to meet the needs of all students, whether they were virtual or in-person. Yet, as the state is developing its 2021-23 state budget, the proposed budget actually cuts funding to public schools.
The budget, approved by the Joint Finance Committee, has a $0 increase in per pupil spending and a $0 increase in the revenue limit. Because it does not adjust for inflation, it’s a cut to public education. The adjustments made last week so that Wisconsin would receive the $2.3 billion in COVID relief funding do not help local school budgets. The funding flows to taxpayers as property tax relief and schools can’t spend one dime of it on the educational needs of their students.
In Lake Mills, without an increase in the revenue limit (actual dollars that can be spent per child in our district), LMASD will have a deficit of $307,000 in its 2021-22 budget. Without an increase in per pupil aid, there will be an additional deficit of $155,000. Looking ahead to the following year, LMASD would have to look at reducing staff which would mean increasing class sizes.
Our district has always used taxpayer money wisely and has an exemplary educational program to show for it. The current proposed state budget does not reflect the priorities in public education that our community expects.
Please contact your lawmakers today and ask them to prioritize public education. Ask them to use the $550 million of unspent revenue in this budget to meet school needs. Ask your lawmakers to use this revenue to increase per pupil spending and provide an increase in the revenue limit. You can find your lawmaker’s contact info here: www.legis.wisconsin.gov
We know our communities pride themselves in their public schools. It’s time for our lawmakers to reflect that pride with a budget that supports our students, our schools, and our communities.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills