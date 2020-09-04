There won’t be any first day hugs or high fives, but the sense of excitement to head back to class can be felt through the halls at Lake Mills Elementary School. For the first time in six months students in Lake Mills are returning to the classroom and though it may look a bit different many things will be the same too.
Nicole Berg and Nikki Witzke, teachers at the school showed the Leader some of the changes they’ve made to their classrooms in the last few weeks with the most notable being the socially distant desks.
“Our tables are spaced apart, so the kids are socially distant, and we have our plexiglass for small group work,” said Nicole Berg, kindergarten teacher. “We have dot spots, so they will have an additional spot to go to that is spaced apart.”
Passing masked up cardboard cutouts near the library, Amanda Thompson, Lake Mills Elementary School principal said the idea is to make kids comfortable with this new kind of normal.
“Our intention is to make kids feel as typical as possible while having those reminders.”
Some things the teachers are doing to keep things fun for tabletop work, each child will have their own box of fun things to work on such as model magic, fidgets, Legos and more.
“It’s kind of nice that they all get their own space,” Witzke said.
The school is filled with visuals telling kids to wear their masks and stay socially distant. In Witzke’s classroom she has the times where hand washing, and hand sanitization should occur with the class schedule.
“All the desks are really spread out,” she said during movement breaks kids can sit on their table or stand next to it.
Though the visuals may be different much of the day will function as normal.
“All the subjects are going to be the same. The kids will get their core academics. We are working really hard to make sure kids still get to work with one another but from socially distant spots,” Witzke said.
Students will still be playing outside twice a day. They will have certain areas of the playground they can play at on different days of the week to remain distanced from other classes.
“They get their table time and get to see their friends,” Witzke said. “That stuff is all the same.”
“We will still have playtime like normal in kindergarten,” Berg said. “They get to have lunch with their friends and breakfast in the classroom, just like last year.”
All of the learning will remain the same, but the school has implemented a new communication tool for families called Seesaw.
“Seesaw is the new communication portal for parents,” Thompson said. “I think it’s going to enhance everything.”
Prior to the app, different classrooms would have Facebook pages or text message reminders and emails. The app will be a universal communication tool from teachers, administration and staff to families. Seesaw will also replace Google classroom, which was used for virtual learning last year.
The app is interactive for students.
“They can upload their work and talk about their work, more than just typing it out,” Witzke said. “They can do pictures, they can do a drawing, they can do voices and there are a lot more options for their learning.”
The app will be used for virtual students and those in the physical classroom.
“The kids are able to show their families what they are doing,” Berg said.
For parents with more than one child at different grade levels the app will be a one stop shop for school information.
“It’s all just in one place so we are hoping that helps families when everything feels crazy right now,” Witzke said.
The teachers, in an effort to make things like hand sanitizer easier, have created aprons with pockets to wear in the classroom.
“Some of these changes we will keep after things feel more normal,” Berg said. “This has helped push us in ways we maybe wouldn’t have gone otherwise, so there are some really good things to come out of this too.”
