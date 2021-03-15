On April 6 electors in the Town of Lake Mills will decide on the question of remodeling the Cambridge Fire Station. A section of the Town of Lake Mills is covered by the Cambridge Fire District.
The question will be on the ballot for everyone in the township of Lake Mills.
“Even if you are not in that fire district that referendum question will be on the elector’s ballot,” said Robin Untz, town clerk. “Funding the fire district is spread throughout our budget.”
Similar to how they share annual operating costs for fire and EMS services, the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills would share the cost of the $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion, based on their equalized values.
About 25 percent of the $6.5 million cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $227,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from Rockdale.
In the Town of Lake Mills that means $4 per $100,000 of assessed property value, based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would amount to a $10 tax increase, for 20 years.
The renovation would convert the existing station, built in 1985, into living quarters for EMTs and firefighters with eight bedrooms that would each have a private bathroom and a shower. Also retrofitted into the existing building footprint would be a day room for firefighters and EMTs; a small kitchen with eating space for eight; a workout room; a large training room that could hold up to 70 people with an adjacent full kitchen; new storage areas; a series of offices; and a conference room that could accommodate up to 12 people.
The 15,900-square-foot addition would have new dedicated rooms for fire and EMS gear; a control room looking out onto West Main Street; 14 drive-through truck bays, accessible by overhead doors; mechanical rooms; and a mezzanine level. Among the features in the truck bays would be a modern system for venting exhaust fumes, and a modern air exchange system including in rooms where turnout gear is stored.
The expansion would spread the station onto a property immediately to the north, that now holds the Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. The Fire and EMS Commission bought the property last year. The restaurant and the house would be demolished.
The fire station will be open for inspection to voters in Cambridge March 16 and 23 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The board discussed a lawsuit the town has been involved in since 2016 with the Jefferson County Drainage Board over a dispute at the Britzke Bridge.
The court found the town of Lake Mills had done all it can to clear the ditch and the judgement which was entered has been vacated. The town has performed its duty to clear the ditch. The drainage district however is asking for a new trial.
“That’s really disappointing to me. Over the course of this lawsuit I’ve spoken with the county administrator and the frivolousness of it. I feel disappointed this has to start again,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson.
“It is a frivolous lawsuit,” said Jim Heinz, supervisor II. “The trial is April 8. I don’t think it’s in our best interest to go to a new attorney on this. I would highly recommend we countersue for a frivolous act and go after them for our attorney’s fees. This drainage board hates the town of Lake Mills.”
“I think we should go ahead and file a counterclaim,” agreed Dave Schroeder, supervisor I.
“We’ve already exceeded our budget this year due to this lawsuit,” Untz said.
“I think this is a terrible way for the Jefferson County Drainage Board’s three members to spend the board money in this lawsuit,” Heinz said.
The annual town meeting will be April 20 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual.
In other business the board:
— Approved a zoning change for Arlyn Blomgren who has been on the property since 1971 at the intersection of State Road 89 and Mansfield Road from A1 to A3.
— Approved a bid for mowing for Rock Creek Grade LLC owned by Matt Hasel for $6,000 or $200 per mowing, one time per week during daylight hours only.
