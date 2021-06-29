For more than 15 years the Lake Mills 4th of July Fireworks Committee has been bringing Lake Mills a firework show. This year the event will be presented July 4th with viewing at dusk at the Seljan Co. grounds.
Since 2002, the Lake Mills 4th of July fireworks have been funded by local business and area residents, with the non-profit Lake Mills Fourth of July Fireworks Committee spearheading the event.
All of the donations raised throughout the year go towards funding the display. Those interested in helping can mail donations to 613 Jefferson St, or make a donation directly to the Fireworks Committee at Bank of Lake Mills.