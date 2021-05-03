Two Dane County residents, who were found with over 78 grams of marijuana, have been charged with possession with intent to deliver.
Michael Anthony Vincent and Juanita Toby have been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC as a party to a crime. Vincent has also been charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police pulled over a car driven by Vincent, Jan. 18 for prohibited window tint in the 300 block of Tyranena Park Road. During their contact with Vincent and Toby officers smelled the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. Under the passenger seat was a gallon size bag half full of a green leafy substance which tested positive for THC. A rolling pan with green leafy residue was also found.
Vincent said the marijuana was shared between him and Toby and they planned to smoke it with a friend in Lake Mills. Vincent denied selling the marijuana.
At the time of the offense Vincent was out of jail on bond for several misdemeanor offenses including battery/domestic violence (DV), disorderly conduct/DV; criminal trespass to a dwelling/DV; criminal damage to property and unlawful use of a phone.
Vincent and Toby will make an initial appearance June 14 via Zoom.
If convicted on all charges Vincent and Toby face 6.5 years in prison and over $20,000 in fines. Toby faces an additional nine months in prison and another $10,000 in fines.
