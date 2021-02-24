Liesa Kerler was appointed to fill the position vacated on the Lake Mills City Council by the late Diann Hosp Fritsch at a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve the city,” she told council members.
Kerler moved to the city 14 years ago with her husband when they were looking for a place to live in between their jobs in Madison and Milwaukee. She recently retired after working for the State of Wisconsin for 30 years. During her time there she worked as the Drinking Water and Watershed program manager, responsible for managing regulations, policies, developing strategic plans, setting goals and more. She has also been a member of the Rock Lake Improvement Association and was on the Rock Lake Activity Center Ad-Hoc committee, as well as a past member of the Lake Mills Main Street Program.
“I am passionate about public service. I especially enjoy working with others to hear different perspectives in order to solve challenging problems and make good decisions. I am excited about this unique opportunity to serve on the city council at a time of transition,” she wrote in a letter to the council.
Kerler will serve for the remainder of the term, which expires in April 2023.
Other candidates for the District 1 position were: Patrick Kordus, Jeff Johnson, Miranda Heimstreet, Tirri Goodrich, Richard Mason, Neil Waddell, Anthony Monson and Steve Fields. The candidates who wish to will also be considered for Doug Fritsch’s District 1 position being vacated March 1. The meeting to appoint that person will be March 16. Vickie Schmidt, council member in District 2, will also be leaving her position March 1, due to moving out of the city. Candidates in that district will be considered March 2.
Those two resignations came after Steve Fields resigned his position last year because he too moved out of his district. Michelle Quednow was appointed to fill his position.
Hosp Fritsch was honored at the meeting.
“Our sincerest apologies, your wife was something special to this community,” said Council President Mike Foster to fellow council member Doug Fritsch, Hosp Fritsch’s husband. “She spent the majority of her adult life serving the city of Lake Mills. She was dedicated to us as a community.”
Hosp Fritsch served on the council for 15 and a half years, most recently as vice president. Some of the things she helped to accomplish for the city include: creation of curbside recycling and refuse collection, Industrial Park purchase, creation of the Industrial/Economic Development Committee and served on the Utility Commission, which resulted in the creation of the Public Works Board. She is also credited with creating the Rock Lake Manor Housing Authority and many other projects, policies and ordinances.
She was also honored at the meeting with a plaque and several flags flown over the capital for her service to the city by Rep. Barbara Dittrich.
“I always feel sad at times like this because I didn’t know Diann and after seeing everything she was up to she seems like someone I would have like to have known,” Dittrich said. “Lake Mills bears Diann’s fingerprints on so much, so on behalf of the Wisconsin State Legislature I want to thank you for her service.”
“Thank you, Doug, for standing beside her all those years while she was doing her best for the community. It’s going to be big shoes to fill with the knowledge,” Foster said.
Doug Fritsch thanked the council and staff who over the years worked with his wife. He said Hosp Fritsch encouraged city committees and departments to communicate with each other and bridge the gap to city hall.
“She wanted people to feel they were respected and listened too,” he said. “It involved some sacrifices on our part. She was a woman who wanted to show women can do the job as well as men and they don’t have to be a goddess to do it. They are ordinary individuals who are raising a family.”
“It makes me proud I was involved with her, her husband and her colleague. We celebrated 42 years of wedded bliss and harmony. We had a long history together.”
He also thanked the Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills EMS and Lake Mills Police Department for their response to their home in Diann’s final moments.
“It looked like the city was giving her a final parade.”
Vickie Schmidt said, “I worked with Diann as a city attorney and council member for decades and she was always very concerned and helpful for the community and staff.”
Foster encouraged the candidates who applied for Hosp Fritsch’s position not to be discouraged if they were not chosen. “We have quite a big group here and I applaud the folks who have signed up,” he said. “Diann lost her first election, I lost my first election. If you really want to do it keep trying.”
He also said there are many city committees and boards that are looking for members to serve.
