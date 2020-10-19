Dear Editor,
This election means everything for Americans worried about the fate of our form of government and democracy.
I have been a conservative and fairly consistent Republican over last 40 years, but that will not be the case this time around. Donald Trump and his Trumpian lapdogs have caused incredible damage to our nation and its institutions in four years and its continuation would make the repairs much more difficult to achieve. I served 30 years in local government as a school board member or city council member where our duty was to fix problems and not politicize every decision before us. Instead, our president has “poisoned the well” by labeling every person or group that has an opposing opinion as the enemy, worthy of ridicule and embarrassment.
America has historically been a leader in so many ways by being a good neighbor, leading by example and shaping world events through leadership that others wanted to follow. Whether it was ISIS, the Russian interference scandal, police brutality allegations and race relations problems, or Covid 19, Trump has either downplayed the issue, ignored the facts, or willfully lied, in order shape the talking points and perception of reality. How can a president unify a nation with a style of governing like that?
We are still struggling to get a handle on this pandemic, even after 210,000 deaths, because he won’t take responsibility for a coordinated, national and science based response to this virus. Instead, he continues to blame Democrats, the media and any others who question the approach he has taken. As a result, our economy, education system and previous way of life continue to struggle between our efforts to open up more completely, only to close down again due to a lack of progress in successfully addressing Covid 19.
I am tired of the daily drama and crisis we are all enduring during this Trump presidency. He has infected Republicans in our state legislature to arrogantly disrespect Democrats to where they have refused to meet for purposes of business and when they do, (only 14 days in session for 2019 and 20 days in 2020) they have more than once shut down in a matter of minutes. What a disgrace, but with a leader like Trump it is no surprise. Therefore, vote in the coming days as if your life depended on it, because it does!
Ken Berg
Watertown
