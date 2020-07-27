Dear Editor,
I have many issues with the Trump Administration but I am especially concerned with its' attempt to blur the lines between the three branches of government.
To ensure the separation of powers, our Constitution provides for three separate branches of government: legislative, judicial and executive. They were designed to check the powers of one another; to balance and be independent of one another.
We now have an executive branch that is controlling and dominating the other two. Attorney General Barr and Congress have become tools of the administration. The voice of the people is losing to the voice of party politics.
I believe a Biden Administration will respect the independence of the three branches, work across congressional party lines for the benefit of all Americans and uphold the Constitution. I urge you to vote on Nov. 3 and please consider casting your ballot for Democratic candidates across the board.
Pam Rogers
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.