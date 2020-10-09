10/1/20

Written warning window tint American Way/Industrial Drive

Theft Reed Street

Citation: Possession of paraphernalia, written warning defective tail light, Truman Narcotics Woodland Beach Road/Woodland Court

Written warning no plates N. Main Street/E. Washington Street

Domestic battery, disorderly conduct N. Main Street

10/2/20

911 Hang Up E. Lake Street

Written warning: speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning - Speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive

Burglary - All other complaints Brookstone Drive

All other - Human service referral E. Pine Street

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Death Investigation O'Neil Street

Written warning insurance E. Tyranena Park/ Brewster Drive

Written warning speeding S. Main Street

Written warning expired registration W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road

Check welfare Brookstone Drive

Written warning defective headlight S. Main Street/Water Street

Written warning no headlights N. Main Street/ Pine Street

10/3/20

Written warning expired registration W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

All other fraud N. Main St.

Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Alarm Oakbrook Drive

Written warning speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive

Assist JESO, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/East Mills Drive

Written warning: defective head lamp and brake lamp N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

10/4/20

Citation: speeding; written warning - expired registration, fail to carry driver's license S. Main Street/W. Lake Park Place

Assist LMFD Ray Street

Written warning Left of Center W. Tyranena Park Road/Elm Street

Written warning speeding E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive

Written Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Insurance, Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

Found Property - license plate Water Street

10/5/20

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning - Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Written warning: defective head lamp and no proof of insurance W. Madison Street/ W. Pine Street

Fraud/Scam Tamarack Drive

Lost License Plate Grove Sreet

All-other animal at large Fremont Street

Alarm St. Paul’s Church

10/6/20

Open Door Fire Department

Found Property - WI ID Catlin Drive

All other - Civil theft N. Main Street

Fingerprints Water Street

911 Hang up Mulberry Street

911 Call E. Prospect Street

Mutual Aid (WI State Patrol) I-94 #259

10/7/20

Warning-speeding, citation-fail to provide proof of Ins. Hwy B/V (west)

Warning-defective headlight Hwy B/V (west)

ll-other check welfare Brookstone Drive

Load comments