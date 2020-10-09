10/1/20
Written warning window tint American Way/Industrial Drive
Theft Reed Street
Citation: Possession of paraphernalia, written warning defective tail light, Truman Narcotics Woodland Beach Road/Woodland Court
Written warning no plates N. Main Street/E. Washington Street
Domestic battery, disorderly conduct N. Main Street
10/2/20
911 Hang Up E. Lake Street
Written warning: speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning - Speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive
Burglary - All other complaints Brookstone Drive
All other - Human service referral E. Pine Street
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Death Investigation O'Neil Street
Written warning insurance E. Tyranena Park/ Brewster Drive
Written warning speeding S. Main Street
Written warning expired registration W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road
Check welfare Brookstone Drive
Written warning defective headlight S. Main Street/Water Street
Written warning no headlights N. Main Street/ Pine Street
10/3/20
Written warning expired registration W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
All other fraud N. Main St.
Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Alarm Oakbrook Drive
Written warning speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive
Assist JESO, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/East Mills Drive
Written warning: defective head lamp and brake lamp N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
10/4/20
Citation: speeding; written warning - expired registration, fail to carry driver's license S. Main Street/W. Lake Park Place
Assist LMFD Ray Street
Written warning Left of Center W. Tyranena Park Road/Elm Street
Written warning speeding E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive
Written Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Insurance, Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
Found Property - license plate Water Street
10/5/20
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning - Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Written warning: defective head lamp and no proof of insurance W. Madison Street/ W. Pine Street
Fraud/Scam Tamarack Drive
Lost License Plate Grove Sreet
All-other animal at large Fremont Street
Alarm St. Paul’s Church
10/6/20
Open Door Fire Department
Found Property - WI ID Catlin Drive
All other - Civil theft N. Main Street
Fingerprints Water Street
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
911 Call E. Prospect Street
Mutual Aid (WI State Patrol) I-94 #259
10/7/20
Warning-speeding, citation-fail to provide proof of Ins. Hwy B/V (west)
Warning-defective headlight Hwy B/V (west)
ll-other check welfare Brookstone Drive
