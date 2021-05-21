Tara Topel, owner Topel's Service Center, was honored this month as one of the "Women at the Wheel."
AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media presented the 2021 class of "Women at the Wheel," a tribute to the women who are making a difference in the automotive aftermarket.
Topel started as a part time employee working for her father-in-law and has been an owner at Topel's since 2003. She says her greatest achievement is watching her employees grow.
"Team members come and go because they are working toward goals that may not necessarily be in the aftermarket. We love helping them achieve their goals because they help us achieve ours," Topel said.
She manages the company's accounting, marketing and human resources.
The mission of Women at the Wheel is to recognize women who are leading, influencing and thriving in what historically has been a male-dominated field. Nominations were open to women who work at all levels of the aftermarket.
The automotive aftermarket is a closely knit community. Whether they’re on the repair side or the distribution side of the business, the automotive aftermarket is stronger because of their involvement in it.
"Right now, I think women are really great for the industry, and I think the industry wants us here,” asserts Dena Ganje, co-owner and business coordinator of My Mechanic Maintenance and Repair in Tucson, Arizona.
Success in the aftermarket, Topel said is about being persistent and being willing to learn.
Topel is also involved in several industrywide organizations including: Auto Care Association, Women in Auto Care, ASA (Automotive Service Association). She also serves on the
Dane County Auto Advisory Board, Jefferson High School Advisory Board and the MATC Advisory Board. I also serve as one of six Shop Owner Advisors nationwide for Shop-Ware (our shop management software).