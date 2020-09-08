As a way to say thanks to teachers in the Lake Mills Area School District a groupo of parents and community members provided teachers with welcome back gifts this week.
“We wanted to think of a way to show community support for them when starting out this school year. Just a little something to make them smile,” said Alais Fortier-Meyer, organizer. “Together with Katie DuChateau, Lindsay Parks, Lindsey Schaub and Rhiannon Tonies, we partnered with CAPE to put together a small gift bag for each staff member.”
Donations were made by Culver’s of Lake Mills, Premier Bank of Fort Atkinson (Rochelle Mitchell), Starbucks Monona, and American Family Insurance (Tyler Speth) as well as a number of local residents. Wallflower Market also contributed to the gifts to show support.
“The gift bags were well received and we are hoping to be able to continue to show our support as the school year unfolds,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.