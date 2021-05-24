Four Madison area juveniles were apprehended near Lake Mills by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a rollover crash in a stolen vehicle Thursday, May 20.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was monitoring traffic on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills at about 3 a.m. when a vehicle passed at 96 miles per hour.
“As the trooper exited the crossover the vehicle rolled into the median, said Sgt. Kevin Kinderman, Wisconsin State Patrol. “Four occupants got out and ran on foot.”
Two of the juveniles were apprehended immediately with the assistance of another trooper, with one being released to their parents and another booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Both teens were taken to UW Hospital to be checked for injuries.
The crash occurred at mile marker 263. The other two occupants were still at large.
“Approximately 10 hours after this incident Jefferson County deputies observed two individuals running through farm fields closer to Johnson Creek that matched the description of the people who fled from the crash earlier,” Kinderman said.
It took police several more hours to apprehend the juvenile suspects.
“We received a lot of tips from people who lived in the area of people running through their yards and that definitely assisted us in our search.”
Jefferson County K9 teams were deployed in the area to assist in the search.
“We had a large law enforcement presence. We found them off neighborhood tips. We set up a perimeter in the area and found them after a foot search.”
A Lake Mills Police officer also assisted in forming a perimeter with other area agencies.
Police say the suspects evaded them on several occasions during the search.
After searching the vehicle troopers located a stolen firearm, cocaine and marijuana.
Charges stemming from the incident include felony eluding, speed, failure to report crash, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. Several of the juveniles had warrants out for their arrest.