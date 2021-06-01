The Clarence Bean-Warren George American Legion Post 67 held Memorial Day services Monday at Commons Park in Lake Mills.
Keynote speaker John Wineke, American Legion Sergeant-at-Arms, discussed the history of Wisconsin’s military ties.
“We have all listened to the band play ‘On Wisconsin’ at a Badger game. Did you know the origins of that song came in the civil war during the battle of Missionary Ridge,” he asked? “If you drive all the way up this very steep 2,300-foot mountain you will find an impressive park dedicated to the battles that took place there. It overlooks the city of Chattanooga perfectly. You can see the city, the river and rail yards much as they appeared during the Civil War.”
Confederate troops were stationed on top of the mountain and could see the union soldiers get off the trains.
“One of the Union forces attacking Missionary Ridge was the 24th Wisconsin volunteer infantry regiment. An 18-year-old junior officer in the 24th was Arthur MacArthur from Milwaukee, son of the fourth governor of Wisconsin,” Wineke said. “The 24th was made up of volunteers from the Milwaukee area, where they also trained. Another 70,000 troops from other Wisconsin volunteer regiments were trained at Camp Randall in Madison, in the area where the university now stands, and is how Camp Randall stadium got its name.”
He explained the significance of regimental colors and their ability to lead men in battle.
“You may not know if your side is winning or losing, or if you are being separated from the rest of your men. When the men could see their flag waving it was a good sign. It served as an anchor to their lines, and gave them confidence,” he said.
When the color bearer in the attack on Missionary Ridge went down, MacArthur picked up the colors of the 24th Wisconsin Regiment and charged a head shouting, “Who can tell me...On Wisconsin!”
The 24th took the ridge. MacArthur was wounded twice and won the Medal of Honor for his bravery.
“It also got him promoted to full Colonel at the age of 19. He became known across the nation as ‘The Boy Colonel,’” Wineke said.
He said more Americans died during the Civil War than were lost in World War II. “750,00 people died, which was 2.5% of our country’s population. If that percentage died in a war today it would over 7 million,” he said. “There is no real glory in war, only death on both sides. During WWII 70-85 million people died worldwide, which was 3% of the entire world population. Some countries lost 25% of their population and think how many were wounded.”
This is the reason, Wineke says, it’s important to learn history.
“The attack on our U.S. capital last January was a warning sign, our country is too divided. The last time it happened to such a degree we had the Civil War. We must learn to compromise again, but it is probably against human nature. Jesus said in the book of Mathew, ‘Up until the end time there will be wars and rumors of wars.’”
Wineke went on to explain MacArthur went on to become Lt. General in the Army and served roles in the Philippines and Japan. His son General Douglas MacArthur was one of the few five-star generals in WWII.
“Douglas was raised in the Philippine islands while his father was stationed there as Military Governor and knew the Philippine people as his friends. He served under his father in Japan as his aide in the early 1900’s and learned much about the Japanese way of life,” Wineke said. “Douglas was put in charge of U.S. Army forces in the far East, and when the Japanese attacked the Philippines at the start of the war he fought a brilliant rear guard action as the undermanned and ill equipped American force was slowly pushed off the island, earning him the Medal of Honor for his service and making him and his father the first to both have that distinction. Due to his upbringing prior to the war in Japan he was also one of a small handful of Americans familiar with the Japanese. He became Military Governor of Japan after the war and instead of punishing them for their actions (except for a few notorious war criminals), guided them from being a starving and destroyed country into becoming the prosperous nation and ally it is today.”
The father and son’s lives paralleled in many ways.
“Both were very opinionated, often differing with their Commander in Chief, which eventually got each of them fired from their lofty positions despite their impressive records.”
“Today we honor not only these men, but the men who fought under them, especially the men and women who fought and died for our country. Most of them were in the prime of their lives, but they lost their lives for the good of us all. May they rest in peace.”