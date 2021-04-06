You are the owner of this article.
3 of 5 Cambridge area fire and EMS station referendums fail, Lake Mills OK'd

Second question in Cambridge, to exceed state levy limit, also fails in a tie

  • Updated
Three of 5 area referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station have failed, casting the proposed $6.5 million project in doubt.

Two of the failed referendums, in the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland, were advisory. The town and village boards can override them.

But the third, in the town of Christiana, was binding.

The results were:

Town of Lake Mills

Yes 346 (52 %)

No 269 (40 %)

Undervotes 50 (7.5 %)

Village of Rockdale

Yes 36 (54.5 %)

No 30 (45.5 %)

Town of Oakland

Yes 393 (42.7%)

No 502 (54.6 %)

Over votes 24 (2.6%)

Town of Christiana

Yes 203 (47.8%)

No 222 (52.2 %)

Village of Cambridge

Yes 267 (47.3 %)

No 297 (52.6 %)

Levy limit referendum

A second question on the Cambridge ballot, to exceed the village’s state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity to fund emergency service and other expenses, tied. In the event of a tie, such a referendum fails, Village Administrator Lisa Moen confirmed. This was a binding referendum.

The results were:

Yes 279 (50 %)

No 279 (50%)

Reaction

Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov called the results “very disappointing.”

“I don’t know where that leaves us,” Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said.

Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson also expressed dismay, saying the needs and safety issues at the current station aren’t going to go away.

“Now it’s going to be kicked down the road and it’s just going to be more expensive,” he said, adding that “we’re extremely disappointed in the results.”

And Cambridge Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said what happens now “is a really good question that I honestly don’t have an answer for.”

Scott said he’s concerned, going forward, about dropping morale among the fire department’s volunteer membership.

“I think this doesn’t leave us in the same place we were yesterday. I imagine it’s going to be a long, painful process from here on out,” he said.

Town and village officials in Christiana, Rockdale and Cambridge didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither was a called placed to a a citizens' group, that had spoken out against the station expansion, immediately returned.

