3 of 5 Cambridge area fire and EMS station referendums fail, Lake Mills OK'd

Three of 5 area referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station have failed, casting the proposed $6.5 million project in doubt.
Two of the failed referendums, in the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland, were advisory. The town and village boards can override them.
But the third, in the town of Christiana, was binding.
The results were:
Town of Lake Mills
Yes 346 (52 %)
No 269 (40 %)
Undervotes 50 (7.5 %)
Village of Rockdale
Yes 36 (54.5 %)
No 30 (45.5 %)
Town of Oakland
Yes 393 (42.7%)
No 502 (54.6 %)
Over votes 24 (2.6%)
Town of Christiana
Yes 203 (47.8%)
No 222 (52.2 %)
Village of Cambridge
Yes 267 (47.3 %)
No 297 (52.6 %)
Levy limit referendum
A second question on the Cambridge ballot, to exceed the village’s state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity to fund emergency service and other expenses, tied. In the event of a tie, such a referendum fails, Village Administrator Lisa Moen confirmed. This was a binding referendum.
The results were:
Yes 279 (50 %)
No 279 (50%)
Reaction
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov called the results “very disappointing.”
“I don’t know where that leaves us,” Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said.
Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson also expressed dismay, saying the needs and safety issues at the current station aren’t going to go away.
“Now it’s going to be kicked down the road and it’s just going to be more expensive,” he said, adding that “we’re extremely disappointed in the results.”
And Cambridge Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said what happens now “is a really good question that I honestly don’t have an answer for.”
Scott said he’s concerned, going forward, about dropping morale among the fire department’s volunteer membership.
“I think this doesn’t leave us in the same place we were yesterday. I imagine it’s going to be a long, painful process from here on out,” he said.
Town and village officials in Christiana, Rockdale and Cambridge didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither was a called placed to a a citizens' group, that had spoken out against the station expansion, immediately returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.