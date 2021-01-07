The Lake Mills City Council on Tuesday approved a developer’s agreement with Formul Development LLC. for Drumlin Crossing, condominium development at 1204 S. Main St.
“It’s an aggressive buildout,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “They anticipate getting into the second building in 2021.”
“We’re quite excited to kick off this project,” said Doug Mulay, developer. “We look forward to moving as quickly as we can.”
The council heard a presentation on probable workforce development housing.
“The time has come that we need to close out the revolving loan fund,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner, Mead & Hunt. “We are looking to use these funds for workforce housing opportunities.”
The goal is to provide housing opportunities for employees of local businesses.
Only 3% of the homes in the city have been constructed in the last decade. Wolff pointed out 7% of families in Lake Mills are living below the poverty line.
“We need housing stock that can be afforded by people who meet certain criteria,” he said.
There is about $500,000 available in the revolving loan fund to provide projects in the community. Eligible projects include: public facilities, planning, public facilities economic development, economic development, public service and housing.
“Our focus is going to be on public facilities.”
The funds can’t go to building housing directly, but can be used for acquisition of land, architectural costs and public right of way improvements such as streets, sidewalks, utilities and storm water.
“The dollars have to go to benefit low to moderate income persons. The purpose is to make home ownership more available to people.”
He said the city would have to go through a screening process when providing land for people to build on.
There will be public hearings at the council’s next meeting on the topic.
The city will have two years to use the funds.
“We are looking at combining this with the one-year affordable housing extension that was approved for TID #2. That money will also be used for low to moderate income housing facilities.”
Wolff said business owners in the city have expressed concerns with their employees being able to afford housing in the city.
Homes would be located south of the Light and Water Building on Industrial Drive near Kuhl Corner Campus. The property is currently owned by the city. The development would include three phases, with the first phase including 20 dwelling units. There would be no driveways on Industrial Drive. The subdivision would utilize alleyways where garages and driveways would be.
“They are an excellent opportunity to develop a workforce housing subdivision. Housing in this area would be adjacent to Wallace Park,” Wolff said.
“These are intended to be owner-occupied homes we sell.” Wilke said.
“We will have to work with builders to refine costs,” Wolff said. “It’s expensive to build homes.”
If the city doesn’t do anything with the funds from the revolving loan fund the city will have to give it back to the state.
“This is land you’ve owned for years. It’s been sitting there vacant. Putting homes on it brings value to the land,” Wolff said.
The taxes on these homes would be expected to be lower as well because of the smaller lot size.
“I want these people to live in their own homes,” Wilke said. “I don’t want it being low income apartments I wasn’t people who needed to get a start in their own home and then manage it how they want.”
In other business the council:
— Approved an increase in mailbox replacement from $30 to $50 for damage during snow plowing activities.
“We are going to raise the claim limit from $30 to $50,” said Mike Foster, council president.
“We are required to plow the streets. The mailbox is on our property,” Wilke said. “The post office doesn’t have the right to tell you to put your mailbox in the right of way.”
— Approved an agreement with the city and the Transportation Alternatives Programs for sidewalk improvements in the city.
— Approved a privilege in the street at 308 Lakeshore Dr.
— Approved a privilege in the street for an awning at Rubbish Restyled, 123 N. Main St.
