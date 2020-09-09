More than a dozen residents of the Town of Lake Mills showed up for the annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Korth Park to get an update on town financials and voice their concerns and ideas for the future of the township.
Rick Roedl of Daybreak Foods updated the township on the Daybreak project, which is almost fully completed. The project started in May 2018 and only some lighting, gates and tweaks remain for the construction aspects of the building project, but Roedl said it may take up to two to four years to dial in all the aspects of the operation.
Completed on the site have been pullet buildings, five-layer houses, manure storage facilities, a processing plant, office and bio secure area and a feed mill. Only two buildings remain of the old facility to be used for equipment storage.
The old Nelson home on the property has been demolished and the red barn located there will stay, with Roedl saying the company plans to do some work on the barn with it possibly being converted into a museum at some point.
“In the pullet site, they cycle 13 flocks through those buildings, each of them holds 200,000 birds per half,” Roedl said.
The new site so far has produced 15 million eggs.
“Originally the plant was up and running as a liquid plant and now it’s converted over to graded product or shells. The plant is designed to do both.”
The over the road conveyor located over Crossman Road will be inspected for the first time Oct. 1.
Neighbors of the facility are still having issues with the fan noise coming from the site.
“It’s like living on a runway,” said one resident.
“We meet the requirements,” Roedl said. “Not everything can happen as quickly as we would like it to. Yes, there are a lot of chickens here, yes there are a lot of people here. It takes two to four years to tune in a site, aviary cage free is new to the United States, it’s never been tested here at this large of a scale.”
“The odor issue is a lot better,” another resident said. “You had an opportunity to address us differently in that article (Lake Mills Leader July 15),” he said.
“Nothing can be engineered overnight, what you think is loud and what I think is loud might be different,” Roedl said.
The residents say the decibel readings they are getting are in the 60s and 70s and asked for a new environmental study.
Roedl said they will continue to reevaluate the site on a continual basis.
“If I know you are working on this, I think we are good,” a resident said.
“I can’t promise anything,” Roedl said.
Cambridge Fire, EMS Station
The electors heard an update on the Cambridge Fire Department’s new fire and EMS station, which serves a portion of the Town of Lake Mills.
“We’re out of room,” said Fire Chief Terry Johnson, “There are safety concerns.” He said, siting their turnout gear being located next to rolling trucks and possible connections to cancer.
“Firefighter safety is pretty front and center right now,” he said.
The $6.25 million project would roughly triple the size of the current, 35-year-old station, from 9,800 to 25,700 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. In cooperation with the other four municipalities, the Town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019.
The cost for taxpayers in the township would be about $3 to $5 per $100,000 of property value.
The five municipal boards that make up the Cambridge Fire District would each vote in November on whether to set an April 2021 referendum to fund their portion of the cost. The five municipalities together fund Cambridge fire and EMS services through a periodically updated intergovernmental agreement that’s been in place since the 1950s. The fire and EMS commission has no taxing authority, relying on participating communities to each fund a portion of its annual budget based on their equalized values.
That annual cost-sharing is subject to change every year as local property values rise and fall. In recent years it has been roughly 25 percent for Cambridge, 48 percent for Oakland, 21 percent for Christiana, 3.5 percent for the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent for Rockdale.
If approved by the town boards construction on the new station would begin in the Spring of 2022 and would be a three-phase project with a scheduled completion in the fall of 2023.
In other business, the electors:
— Approved the town’s 2019 budget with total expenditures of $1,157,594.86 and revenues of $1,047,516.67. The town’s major expenses are public works totaling 54.3 %, public safety 27.4% and sanitation 15.5%.
— Made a motion for the board to explore the option of trading the town hall property for a property owned by Jason Forest on Finch Brothers Road.
“In a special meeting last Monday Jason Forest made us an offer to trade the town hall property at 1111 S. Main St. for 2.3 acres on Finch Brothers Road,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson.
Moving the town hall from out of the city of Lake Mills has been discussed in the past. Residents in attendance at the meeting said a property like what the Town of Oakland has would be good for the town. The township has a need for storage that the current town hall can’t accommodate.
“It would be a good idea to pursue to see what the options would be,” an elector said.
Dave Schroeder, town supervisor said they would need to do a needs assessment to start the process. Residents said the township should counteroffer Forest for more land.
“The town hall really should be located in the township. It would be centrally located and be handicap accessible,” a resident said.
— Made a motion for the board to explore selling town owned land on Conservation Road.
