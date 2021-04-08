It took a few years of soul searching to land on a career in the Marine Corps for Gunnery Sgt. Kory Hampton. He’s been in the Marines for 17 years and has found his calling as a recruiter.
Hampton grew up in Lake Mills, graduating from Lake Mills High School in 2002. He is the youngest of four kids born to James and Regina Hampton. His siblings include Keith, Kelly and Kyle.
“When I graduated high school, my parents wanted me to go to college because that was the expectation,” Hampton said.
He was a senior in high school when 9/11 occurred and he had friends who joined the Marine Corps.
“I was in choir class when that happened.”
He tried college, but it didn’t work for him. He came back home and worked at Seljan, working for his father who was the plant manager.
He tried to go to Madison College for a semester, but college still wasn’t his thing.
“I did that for a couple of years, turned 20 years old, still had the same job, moved out of my parents’ house for about six months and had to move back in because I couldn’t afford to support myself.”
He said without a college education he had a hard time finding a job where he was fulfilled and could support himself.
“I was thinking about where I would be five years from now and I didn’t know that answer and what scared me the most was I didn’t know where I was going to be a week from then.”
That’s when he decided to research the different branches of the military. His friend had been in the Marines for a while and was a part of the initial invasion of Fellujah in 2003.
“The Marine Corps stood out to me the most because of their reputation. They were tough and boot camp was long,” he said. “If I’m going to climb a mountain why not climb the highest one? If I can make it in the Marine Corps, I can do anything for the rest of my life.”
Hampton originally joined the Marine Corps Reserves in Watertown on May 18, 2004. He went to boot camp a month later and graduated Sept. 24, 2004.
His reserve unit was based in Green Bay and he worked as a bulk fuel specialist.
“We were trained to refuel and do refueling operations on everything the Marine Corps had, whether it was in the air or on the ground.”
They learned to set up a mobile fuel farm to provide diesel for anything the military needed. After his training he continued working at Seljan and was promoted.
“I was a little more disciplined, had a little bit more confidence and leadership and management skills.”
After some time, he started working as an armed security job in Madison. He worked there for about a year. Eventually he started doing loss prevention work at Farm and Fleet in Watertown.
“I got to run after shoplifters,” he said.
He said despite his interest in his work he felt like he could be doing more. That’s when he started a position with MP Metals Incorporated.
At this point Hampton had been in the reserves for about four years.
“I was still doing the one weekend a month, two weeks a year,” he said. “I traveled all over the country. I worked in Alaska. I worked with the British Royal Airforce in Arizona. I worked at Camp Pendleton. I did a little bit of training with the Navy Seals. I did cold weather survival training. I had some good experiences, but I still didn’t feel like it was enough.”
A friend of his in the Marines told him he had been promoted rather quickly when he started a recruiting position.
“They put me in this special program where they take reservists and put them on active duty for a short period of time, but you get the full pay and benefits.”
Hampton worked as the Watertown recruiter’s assistant.
“Somebody thought I was pretty good, so they offered me this position on active duty in the Marine Corps as a recruiter.”
He went to recruiter’s school in California where he learned sales skills, presentation and public speaking training.
After his training he came back to the area and recruited at Lake Mills and Lakeside as well as other area high schools.
“It was pretty much my old stomping grounds,” he said. In 2010 he was the second-best recruiter in the nation.
He was promoted and was in charge of the Waukesha recruiting station. His title was staff noncommissioned officer in charge.
“It’s basically an office manager and I was in charge of recruiting and I had four recruiters working for me including the one in Watertown.”
Hampton oversaw a large recruiting area and was in that position four years.
“I’ve been doing recruiting ever since,” he said. Hampton has continued to be promoted and move up in the ranks and recruited officers out of college for a time period and was the assistant recruiting instructor traveling around to different areas doing evaluations, inspections and trainings.
Hampton then became an operations and training chief for all of officer recruiting for the Midwest.
“I went to all the different recruiting stations and trained their officers how to recruit officers.”
In August 2020, he started working in Menominee Falls as the station commander where he was once again in charge of area recruiters.
Hampton married his wife Erin (Kopp), a lifelong friend in 2011, also from Lake Mills. The couple has two children Kennedie, 7 and Everett, 5. Erin works at Aurora Psychiatric Hospital as a discharge planner.
After struggling with college when he was younger, Hampton attended an adult accelerated program at Cardinal Stritch University, graduating Magnum Cum Laude. He was a member of Delta Mu Delta. He also had done several internships while in the Marines.
One of the neatest experiences in Hampton’s career came early on. When he was on reservist duty in Green Bay the Medal of Honor Society came to town to watch a Packer game.
“We got to drive them around,” he said.
He met the parents of Jason Dunham, who was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. Dunham covered an enemy grenade in 2004, saving the lives of countless others, he died eight days later. At the time of the meeting he had just read, “The Gift of Valor: A War Story,” by Michael M. Phillips, which tells the story of Dunham’s life.
He spoke with his mother who said at the Medal of Honor events she always gravitated toward the Marines.
“She gave me her phone number and said if you’re ever in the area you call me, and you have a place to sleep. I was almost in tears,” he said. At the time it was a possibility Hampton could be deployed.
“I volunteered for a bunch of stuff, but I never ended up going.”
At the same time, he also met all the other living Medal of Honor recipients.
He recalled the story of a man who was in the Army during World War II after being a prisoner of the Nazis in Hungary.
“The Americans freed him and brought him over to the United States. He enlisted at the age of 17 and went back to Hungary to fight in the war and received the Medal of Honor. He had the coolest story about doing something with your life after the worst thing that could ever happen to you.”
He also has competed in mixed martial arts while doing recruiting training.
“I had an armature fight that was taped and promoted.”
When Hampton was in the reserves, he also helped to build a road on a rural island in Alaska for indigenous people living in the area. The U.S. government took the island over as a staging area during World War II for the ease of flying to Japan, and the government wanted to thank the people and they asked for a road to help them get to another part of the island to make their commute to mainland Alaska hours shorter.
He also worked with the British Royal Air Force.
“I was in charge of, at 23 or 24 years old, fueling operations onboard Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, Arizona. I was in charge of all the fueling operations for the British Royal Air Force’s tycoons and tornado jets,” he said. “Out of all the fuel and planes I was in charge of it was about $50 million I was responsible for.”
For Hampton, recruiting duty has been his real passion.
“I’ve been on recruiting duty for almost 13 years. I’ve recruited, trained and developed close to a couple of thousand Marines around the area including individuals from Lake Mills.”
He said anyone who’s enlisted in the Marines from 2008 through 2016 he probably trained them.
“Out of all those individuals, I’ve seen people become combat veterans, they’ve stayed in the Marine Corps and are working for the president…There has been a lot of people who I’ve felt like I helped in my time on recruiting duty.”
