Dear Editor,
2020 was an unprecedented year for all of us. A pandemic that has killed over three hundred thousand Americans and counting, turned our personal lives and social lives upside down causing an increase in tensions, anxiety, poverty, mental health issues and drug abuse.
During COVID, we dealt with lingering racial inequality issues on a national scale. Around the country, discussions and political actions were being taken in some cities to “defund the police.” However, here in Lake Mills we were invited to become part of the discussion and worked with the community to help promote the ideology and reality of equality for all. I learned a lot during that time, and I made some changes on how we at the Lake Mills Police Department do business. Through this process I made some amazing friends who I otherwise would have never met. For that, I am thankful!
My officers felt the love through continuous “thank you for your service” comments, letters of support, “We Back the Badge” yard signs, and “thank you” gifts of food and gift cards. Here in Lake Mills we were fortunate to be part of a giving, caring and empathetic community.
In 1859, Charles Dickens could easily have been referring to 2020 when he wrote the line “it was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” Thank you all of you for making the worst year in law enforcement the best year in law enforcement! Have a great holiday season!
Mick Selck
Chief of Police
