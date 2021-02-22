2/11/2021
Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Milton Street
2/12/2021
15-day Correction Non-registration, Fail to Transfer Title, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 E/B off ramp & STH 89
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 E/B mile marker 260
911 Hang up E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Prospect Street
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Hwy B/V (east)
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/ E. Madison Street
Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
2/13/2021
Warning Non Red Tail lights Main Street/Lake Street
Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89
Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/Washington Street
Vehicle Lockout Owen Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I94
2/14/2021
Vehicle Tow Hwy B
Warning Fail to display license plate, Citation Operate After Revoked, Citation Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia x2, Citation Possession of Marijuana, All Other Possession of Heroin X2, All Other Warrant, Felony Bail Jumping, Identity Theft Investigation CTHV/89
2/15/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main & Veterans Lane
Warning Failure to display plate, fail to carry license on person CTHV/CTHA
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Request for Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence W/ Passenger Under 16 (1st), Citation Possession of Paraphernalia N. Main Street
2/16/2021
Alarm N. Main Street
Habitual truancy warnings x 2, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light S. Main Street & Lake Park Place
Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Street
Disorderly Conduct W/Dangerous Weapon Cherokee Path
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89
2/17/2021
Fraud/Scam College Street
Vehicle Lockout Church Street
Fire Alarm American Way
911 Open Line Pine Street
Citation Operate After Suspension Main Street/Phillips Lane
