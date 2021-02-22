2/11/2021

Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Milton Street

2/12/2021

15-day Correction Non-registration, Fail to Transfer Title, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 E/B off ramp & STH 89

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 E/B mile marker 260

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Prospect Street

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Hwy B/V (east)

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/ E. Madison Street

Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

2/13/2021

Warning Non Red Tail lights Main Street/Lake Street

Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89

Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/Washington Street

Vehicle Lockout Owen Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I94

2/14/2021

Vehicle Tow Hwy B

Warning Fail to display license plate, Citation Operate After Revoked, Citation Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia x2, Citation Possession of Marijuana, All Other Possession of Heroin X2, All Other Warrant, Felony Bail Jumping, Identity Theft Investigation CTHV/89

2/15/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main & Veterans Lane

Warning Failure to display plate, fail to carry license on person CTHV/CTHA

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

 Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Request for Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence W/ Passenger Under 16 (1st), Citation Possession of Paraphernalia N. Main Street

2/16/2021

Alarm N. Main Street

Habitual truancy warnings x 2, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light S. Main Street & Lake Park Place

Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Street

Disorderly Conduct W/Dangerous Weapon Cherokee Path

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89

2/17/2021

Fraud/Scam College Street

Vehicle Lockout Church Street

Fire Alarm American Way

911 Open Line Pine Street

Citation Operate After Suspension Main Street/Phillips Lane

