Grassroots activists in Jefferson County are raising voices for nonpartisan redistricting. Over the last two months, 170 Jefferson County residents have sent emails or letters to public officials urging them to ban partisan gerrymander, the Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition announced.
“Partisan redistricting is at the root of so many problems with our democracy,” said Lynn Perkins, member of the all-volunteer Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition. “When elected officials are allowed to decide districts based on where they can get the votes, they will do it, and the result is a dysfunctional system of lawmakers feeling emboldened to ignore the voters.”
The Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition is dismayed that most lawmakers who represent Jefferson County in the Wisconsin Legislature are ignoring the wishes of their constituents for fair maps.
In Jefferson County, Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton) and Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) have stated their support of nonpartisan redistricting, while Rep. Barb Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown), Rep. Cody Horlacher (R-East Troy) and Sen. Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) oppose Gov. Evers’ Fair Maps Commission and legislation to ban partisan gerrymandering.
“Despite Jefferson County passing a non-binding referendum last November calling for the Legislature to adopt nonpartisan redistricting, too many lawmakers in the majority party still feels they can turn their backs on us,” Perkins said. “Until we end gerrymandering, we will never break this logjam. We can do it now.”
According to a Marquette Law School poll from 2019, 72% of Wisconsinites support nonpartisan redistricting, including 63% of Republicans and 76% of Independents. The Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition is a local chapter of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
