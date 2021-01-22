1/14/2021

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V

Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Check welfare Tamarack Drive

Warnings Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy x 2 Catlin Drive

1/15/2021

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Washington Street/N. Main Street

Accident Citation Failure to Control Vehicle, 15-day Correction Expired Driver’s License N. Main/Pine Street

Lockout of Vehicle E. Lake Street

1/16/2021

Mutual Aid Franklin Police Department E. Washington Street

Warning Failure to Obey Sign Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Fraud Lake View Avenue

Lockout of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Head Light N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

1/17/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. I-94 WB 260

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/ Mass Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Possession of Marijuana, Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Mutual Aid Janesville Police Department/PC Arrest Pope Street

1/18/2021

Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Washington Street/ Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Citation Truancy habitual and contributing to truancy Catlin Drive

Lockout of Vehicle 126 Woodland Beach Road

Warning No Tail Lights Water Street/S. Main Street

Warning No Headlights Main Street/Lake Street

Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning No Headlights E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Warning Tint, Fail To Display Registration Decal, Criminal Complaint Possession of THC X2, Poss Intent X2 CTHV/CTHA

Mutual Aid State Patrol OWI, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 EB On Ramp

1/19/2021

Open Door S. Main Street

Assist Lake Mills Fire Department Water Street

Warning Defective Brake and Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main/Unzhaven

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main & Woodland Beach

Assist EMS Pleasant Street

1/20/2021

Warning Speeding N.Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Alarm E Lake Street

Accident Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Citation Operating Without Valid License E. Lake Street/Harvey Road

Citation Fail to Fasten Seatbelt N. Main Street/Pine Street

Criminal Damage to Property Mulberry Street

Identity Theft E Madison Street

All other Bail Jumping, JESO Assist N. Main Street

Fail to Obey School Bus Main Street

