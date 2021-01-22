1/14/2021
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V
Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Check welfare Tamarack Drive
Warnings Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy x 2 Catlin Drive
1/15/2021
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Washington Street/N. Main Street
Accident Citation Failure to Control Vehicle, 15-day Correction Expired Driver’s License N. Main/Pine Street
Lockout of Vehicle E. Lake Street
1/16/2021
Mutual Aid Franklin Police Department E. Washington Street
Warning Failure to Obey Sign Catlin Drive/S. Main Street
Fraud Lake View Avenue
Lockout of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Head Light N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
1/17/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. I-94 WB 260
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/ Mass Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Possession of Marijuana, Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Mutual Aid Janesville Police Department/PC Arrest Pope Street
1/18/2021
Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Washington Street/ Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Citation Truancy habitual and contributing to truancy Catlin Drive
Lockout of Vehicle 126 Woodland Beach Road
Warning No Tail Lights Water Street/S. Main Street
Warning No Headlights Main Street/Lake Street
Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning No Headlights E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Warning Tint, Fail To Display Registration Decal, Criminal Complaint Possession of THC X2, Poss Intent X2 CTHV/CTHA
Mutual Aid State Patrol OWI, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 EB On Ramp
1/19/2021
Open Door S. Main Street
Assist Lake Mills Fire Department Water Street
Warning Defective Brake and Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main/Unzhaven
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main & Woodland Beach
Assist EMS Pleasant Street
1/20/2021
Warning Speeding N.Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Alarm E Lake Street
Accident Catlin Drive/S. Main Street
Citation Operating Without Valid License E. Lake Street/Harvey Road
Citation Fail to Fasten Seatbelt N. Main Street/Pine Street
Criminal Damage to Property Mulberry Street
Identity Theft E Madison Street
All other Bail Jumping, JESO Assist N. Main Street
Fail to Obey School Bus Main Street
