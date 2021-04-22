MILWAUKEE— Spend a fun day with mom, or a special loved one, on Mother’s Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Sunday, May 9. All mothers will receive free admission, courtesy of Noodles & Company.
Be sure to visit one of the majestic animal moms, lioness Patty Sharptooth, and her daughters, Amira and Eloise, in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country. All three African lions arrived last February from the Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas. Patty is 6 ½ years old, and Amira and Eloise are 3 ½ years old.
Patty is shier than her offspring, but she has settled into her new home nicely, and all three can often be seen in their indoor habitat, lounging on the rocks together. Zookeepers worked closely with Patty to gain trust, and desensitize her to visitors, as she seemed to be less comfortable around them than her animal care staff. She’s come a long way in a short time thanks to the patience of Big Cat keepers. Each of the lions eat about 4.5 pounds of meat daily, in addition to whole prey and a large piece of meat on certain days.
On Mother’s Day, the Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.
