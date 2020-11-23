Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors continues to take applications through Dec. 7 for their toy or adopt a family programs.
Applications will be taken by calling 920-674-4499 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. One can also find more information about the program at www.christmasneighbors.org.
If one is able to help with a donation, send those to P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate via Pay Pal at the website: www.christmasneighbors.org. Due to COVID-19, Christmas Neighbors is only accepting monetary donations this year.
Last year Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors provided assistance for almost 600 families and 1,700 children in the county.
