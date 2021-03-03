The Lake Mills City Council appointed Greg Waters to the Lake Mills City Council Tuesday, March 2 in a 3-0 vote.
Waters will serve in the district 2 position for the remainder of the term until April 2023.
“My family has enjoyed living in Lake Mills for the last 23 years,” Waters said, who was also a candidate for the position vacated by Steve Fields last year.
Waters has served in the Economic Development Commission for the city as well as several other committees.
“Community service is an important part of my life that gives me great pleasure. I look forward to working with the people of Lake Mills,” he said.
Waters has experience in the health and wellness industry as a leader and has also run his own business.
The three seated council members thanked those who applied for the position.
“There are so many qualified candidates here tonight and I want to thank every one of them for their interest in our city,” said Liesa Kerler, who was also appointed recently.
Council President Mike Foster said, “I truly appreciate everyone who has put their name forward. We have never seen this much interest in moving our community in the right direction and we truly appreciate it and hope you will try again in the future and look into serving on commissions and boards,” he also said. “I’ve had more phone calls for Mr. Waters than any other person.”
Other candidates for the position included: Scott Thompson, Josh Schumacher, Jon Litscher, Douglas Devan, Lisa Bollinger and Cathering Bishop, who is on the ballot for the council’s at-large seat currently held by council president Mike Foster.
The council approved a bid for Lake Street, Jefferson Street and Reed Street reconstruction for $2,482,166 to A1 Excavating, Inc. of Bloomer. The company will also be installing the infrastructure for Tyranena Point Subdivision this summer. The city received five bids for the project with this one coming in under the engineer’s estimate.
The council approved an alternative cutting plan at 304 Lakeshore Drive. There was a hearing at Plan Commission last month with lots of input from neighbors, staff and the petitioner.
The area along the lake in question is across the street from the main property of the resident.
“This site had a stairway and a boat house constructed previously. They are looking to make some changes with a patio on the water’s edge,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner.
The cutting plan is focused on retaining the soils, removing invasive species, putting in native plants and in this case using fabric for erosion control.
The site will be evaluated for two consecutive years to make sure plantings have rooted and are doing what they are supposed to.
“These folks have done everything they were required to do ahead of time,” Foster commented.
The resolution passed 2-1, with Kerler voting no.
The council also approved a privilege in the street for the same property owner, who also plan to construct a retaining wall in the public right of way. The petitioner submitted an application and rendering that illustrates a proposed one-foot stone retaining wall located in the Lake Shore Drive right of way. The retaining wall will be located along the west side of Lake Shore Drive just north of College Street. The plan indicates that the retaining wall will be five feet off the edge of the street pavement. The proposed retaining wall will be utilized to divert stormwater to the northern twenty feet of the parcel where it recedes down the slope to the lake.
The council approved a conditional use request from Cedars Management Corporation for alternative vegetative cutting plan to exceed the 30 feet limit under the current shoreline preservation vegetative bugger requirements for filling and grading on a slope greater than 20% within 300 feet of the shoreline.
Wolff said the Cedars was developed long before the city had the current codes.
“The code works well for individual properties along the lakeshore. It wasn’t designed well for larger properties owned by groups.”
In late August of 2020, the Cedars began work on repairing eroded shoreline that was caused by significant rain over the summer. This work also sought to correct issues of access and ice push that damaged the shoreline and boathouses in previous years. This work included placing rip rap along the shore and steep slopes, replacing existing gravel path with compacted stone, adding natural stone steps to access the pier, and the addition of a stone lined swale to slow water entering the lake upstream.
At the time work began the Cedars did not believe a permit was required, however, the scope of the project was reported to the Neighborhood Services officer who notified them that they should stop work, and that a permit is likely needed. City staff inspected the property, and it was determined that the quantity of excavation and grading along the shoreline, as well as the area of vegetative cutting required a conditional use permit. The completed work included the improvements along the shoreline and areas of vegetative removal. The stone lined swale was not completed.
Due to the landscape cutting and grading and excavation already occurring, the application is to establish the mitigation necessary through vegetative restoration and to ensure that the grading and excavation that occurred was done in the appropriate matter.
“Work was done without a permit and we don’t have a workable plan,” Kerler said. “I feel it would be clearer to add a date for when a plan should be submitted.”
“We think we would like to have until June and be able to acutely assess what we have and what we would like to do,” said Chris Burrow, president of Cedars Management Corp.
Councilmember Michelle Quednow asked about citations and enforcement involved in the work already done.
“Under the code we could cite the petitioner now. We’ve taken the approach to remediate with a conditional use permit,” commented Dan Drescher, city attorney.
