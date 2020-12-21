Dear Editor,
Eight years with Obama, our first Black president, followed by four years of whatever Donald Trump is, have created the perfect storm. Every slime ball, white supremacist, proud boy has come out from under their rock and neither Joe Biden much less Abraham Lincoln is going to make them go away. Statistically hate crimes are on the rise, but how about openly threatening violence, planning the kidnaping of a US Governor, voter intimidation and bullying elected officials from office. It’s not your father America anymore.
Over half of all Republicans buy into Qanons wild conspiracies and likely the same percentage believe Biden stole the election or Donald Trump should rightfully remain in office. As they say believing is one thing, proving it is another. With almost zero evidence for either conspiracy, all these people are certifiable whacko. That includes Senator Ron Johnson and throw in Barb Dittrich. This is not a handful of fringe extremists but half of the Republican Party. Apparently no republican ever thought about stealing an election. Wait, that's what voter suppression is all about. They've been working hard to suppress minority voting while ignoring 300,000 COVID deaths.
Shortly after 9/11 a major thread was "Why don’t the mainstream Moslems speak out against the radicals." People like myself who supported 'honorable Republicans' like Reagan, Bush and W. Where are you? Our democracy is on the brink because a bunch of spoiled racist, misogynistic goons are on the loose. You say nothing.
The phrase "radial liberal" has become the mainstay of the right describing anyone without a MAGA hat. Radicals like Carol Brady, Melissa Winker and Marge Simpson, seriously? Don’t you think the real radicals are the people threatening violence, menacing the fabric of our democracy and the masses who enable them with their silence!
Enjoy the holidays everyone!
Tim Connor
Oconomowoc
