10/8/20
Warning truancy x 2 Catlin Drive
Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive
Assist EMS, K9 Truman Narcotics Tamarack Drive
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle lockout Stony Road
Warning fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning expired registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning no plates, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Oak Street
Warning defective headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path
Warning expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation possession of paraphernalia, warning expired registration S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Assist EMS E. Washington Street
10/9/20
Citation disorderly conduct x 2 Catlin Drive
Protective custody suicidal subject Mulberry Street
Assist Fire Brewster Drive
Citation operating without a valid license E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Warning speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning defective brake light W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning improper attached license plates N. Main Street/ Pine Street
Warning fail to stop at stop sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning improper stop at stop sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning speeding W. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy B
10/10/20
Warning fail to display front license plate S. Main Street
Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Accident Crestview Lane
Vehicle lockout S. Main Street
Citation speeding S. Main Street
Operating while under the influence (2nd), warning speeding, improper stop at stop sign S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
10/11/20
Citation operating after revocation (2nd), 15 day correction expired registration, improperly attached plates Hwy V/Hwy 89
15 day correction no insurance, warning defective registration lamps Hwy V/Mulberry Street
Warning failure to display front license plate, defective high mount brake light S. Main Street/Milton Street
Citation speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Citation barking dog Brookstone Drive
Death investigation Pleasant Street
Check welfare Main Street/Madison Street
Check welfare Prairie Avenue
Assist EMS O'Neil Street
10/12/20
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Unzhaven Lane
Citation no valid driver's license, warning defective head lamp N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Found property Industrial Drive
Mutual aid JESO Ann Street
Warning noplates S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Disorderly conduct w/dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, emergency detention 200 block W. Grant Street
Unlawful use of telephone harassment Indian Terrace
Assist EMS Milton Street
10/13/20
Warned expired registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warned registration sticker E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street
Warning speeding S. Main Street & Lake Park Place
All other Civil issue Water Street
Warning disorderly conduct Catlin Drive
Mutual aid counterfeit bill County Road B
Warning improper display of registration sticker Prospect Street/Main Street
Warning speeding, unregistered vehicle Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning defective third break light, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Veterans Lane
Citation operating while suspended, K9 Truman Narcotics CTH V/Birch
10/14/20
Citation speeding N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Warning no tail lamps at night N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
Warning fail to display license plate N.Main Street/Oak Street
Mutual Aid 89/Gallup Road
Retail theft W. Tyranena Park Road
