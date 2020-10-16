10/8/20

Warning truancy x 2 Catlin Drive

Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive

Assist EMS, K9 Truman Narcotics Tamarack Drive

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle lockout Stony Road

Warning fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning expired registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning no plates, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Oak Street

Warning defective headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path

Warning expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation possession of paraphernalia, warning expired registration S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Assist EMS E. Washington Street

10/9/20

Citation disorderly conduct x 2 Catlin Drive

Protective custody suicidal subject Mulberry Street

Assist Fire Brewster Drive

Citation operating without a valid license E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning defective brake light W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning improper attached license plates N. Main Street/ Pine Street

Warning fail to stop at stop sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning improper stop at stop sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning speeding W. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy B

10/10/20

Warning fail to display front license plate S. Main Street

Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Accident Crestview Lane

Vehicle lockout S. Main Street

Citation speeding S. Main Street

Operating while under the influence (2nd), warning speeding, improper stop at stop sign S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

10/11/20

Citation operating after revocation (2nd), 15 day correction expired registration, improperly attached plates Hwy V/Hwy 89

15 day correction no insurance, warning defective registration lamps Hwy V/Mulberry Street

Warning failure to display front license plate, defective high mount brake light S. Main Street/Milton Street

Citation speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Citation barking dog Brookstone Drive

Death investigation Pleasant Street

Check welfare Main Street/Madison Street

Check welfare Prairie Avenue

Assist EMS O'Neil Street

10/12/20

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Unzhaven Lane

Citation no valid driver's license, warning defective head lamp N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Found property Industrial Drive

Mutual aid JESO Ann Street

Warning noplates S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Disorderly conduct w/dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, emergency detention 200 block W. Grant Street

Unlawful use of telephone harassment Indian Terrace

Assist EMS Milton Street

10/13/20

Warned expired registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warned registration sticker E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street

Warning speeding S. Main Street & Lake Park Place

All other Civil issue Water Street

Warning disorderly conduct Catlin Drive

Mutual aid counterfeit bill County Road B

Warning improper display of registration sticker Prospect Street/Main Street

Warning speeding, unregistered vehicle Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning defective third break light, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Veterans Lane

Citation operating while suspended, K9 Truman Narcotics CTH V/Birch

10/14/20

Citation speeding N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Warning no tail lamps at night N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

Warning fail to display license plate N.Main Street/Oak Street

Mutual Aid 89/Gallup Road

Retail theft W. Tyranena Park Road

Load comments