Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck announced the retirement of Officer Doug Messmann this week.
Officer Messmann started his career with the Lake Mills Police Department on Aug. 14, 2000 ,after being hired by former Chief Ronald Klick. Officer Messmann will have just short of 21 years of service with the Lake Mills Police Department when he retires on March 4, 2021.
Prior to working for the City of Lake Mills Police Department, Officer Messmann started his career with the Town of Lake Mills Police Department in July of 1999 and completed his Associates degree in Criminal Justice from Waukesha County Technical College. Officer Messmann also worked part time for the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.
During Officer Messmann’s career at LMPD, he started off as a patrol officer and became the departments Emergency Vehicle Operator Course Instructor (EVOC) in July of 2002. Officer Messmann, 19 years later, still serves this department as that instructor and has been a part of numerous training courses insuring all Officers he instructs has the basic skills to successfully and safely operate an emergency vehicle during some of the most stressfully situations such as pursuits.
Officer Messmann was quickly promoted to Sergeant in January of 2003. Officer Messmann served as Sergeant for 7 years with LMPD under former Chief Kathy Hansen. During Officer Messmann’s term as Sergeant he was awarded the Edward J. Ormsby Law and Order Officer of the Year. Officer Messmann was also awarded the Hometown Hero award for his direct involvement in saving the life of an individual who was pulseless and not breathing.
In January of 2010 Officer Messmann moved back to being a patrol officer. Officer Messmann was awarded the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriffs award in 2011 for his negotiation tactics in talking down a suicidal subject, once again saving a life. Officer Messmann has also received the Chief accommodation award and marksmanship award throughout his career at LMPD.
In 2013, Officer Messmann became a Field Training Officer (FTO) training new Officers as they were hired by LMPD. Officer Messmann quickly became one of the main FTO’s insuring the newly hired probationary officers received the proper training they needed to safely and effectively perform their duties on solo patrol. Officer Messmann also became one of the primary investigative officers having success in solving many high profile cases.
Officer Messmann's personnel file contains numerous letter of thanks and accommodations from community members, law enforcement agencies, and District Attorney’s office for his outstanding service and dedication to others. He served the City of Lake Mills with compassion, professionalism and respect.
"Officer Messmann we thank you for your dedication, sacrifices and self-less acts towards the Citizens of Lake Mills," said Chief Selck. "We thank your family for having you away on holidays, weekends and long hours. Our agency has performed at a higher level of efficiency because of you. May this next phase of life bring you happiness and good health and well-deserve time spent with your family."
The public is invited to wish Messmann well March 4 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lake Mills City Hall.
