It’s Friday and almost lunchtime, it’s the first break in customers they’ve had all day. Business has been good for Coffee Van Go in their first week since they have expanded from the parking lot to the café at the Lake Mills Market.
“This is an expansion of Coffee Van Go,” said Mary Miller, co-owner of the business.
The café in the Market has been open since June 2 and co-owner Lisa (Huber) Roedl and Miller say business has been steady.
For the owners 2020 was the right year to expand, with coronavirus cancelling many events they would have went to with their solar powered coffee van, moving indoors to the Market came at the right time. Their van is also meant to be seasonal, with the café they can now have year-round business.
After Waterhouse Foods closed last year Roedl and Miller were looking to fill a coffee void in Lake Mills. They started working on the solar powered coffee van in September 2018 and were up in running in the parking lot at the Market by Aug. 29, 2019. In October Mitch Eveland, owner of the Lake Mills Market, asked them if they would be interested in expanding inside the store.
“It was a good fit for both of us,” Miller said of the venture.
The endeavor is going well so far, but they are still figuring out the rhythm of their new location. They encourage customers to order online for a contact free and no wait pickup.
“Online orders keep things quick and you don’t have to wait in line,” Miller said.
The continued support of the community has meant the world to the new business owners.
“The support of the community has been overwhelming and we really appreciate that,” Miller said.
With the new café there is an opportunity for people to purchase a beverage, pick up bakery items or a sandwich from the Market and sit down. The café has seating where food and beverage can be enjoyed and there are drinks for the whole family including smoothies and other non-coffee drinks.
“We feel blessed we had this opportunity that Mitch believed in us so early on,” Roedl said.
For more information on Coffee Van Go visit: www.coffee-van-go.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.