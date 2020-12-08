In response to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated quarantine for close contacts of those persons diagnosed with COVID-19. The updated guidance took effect for Wisconsinites on Monday.
While the duration of 14 days continues to be the safest option for quarantine, two additional options with a non-zero minimal risk for post-quarantine transmission have been provided in order to promote higher compliance with community members across the country.
“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”
New options for quarantine (symptoms must not be present for use of either option below):
• 10-day quarantine – no test required; requires symptom monitoring to ensure none are present.
• 7-day quarantine – negative antigen or PCR test required (PCR test strongly preferred); requires symptom monitoring to ensure none are present. Test must be conducted on Day 6 onwards.
Jefferson County continues to experience high levels of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19 activity, straining our public health and health care systems. More than 4,500 cases and 52 deaths have been confirmed, with many others hospitalized or experiencing illness. Jefferson County Health Department has found through disease investigations that many of our recent cases are originating from household contacts and from small to medium-size gatherings of people who do not live with one another. As cases begin to rise again, we anticipate that viral activity and case rates will continue to increase due to the cold weather and holiday activities.
The health department continues to plead with all residents and community members of Jefferson County to adhere to the best practices that we know can help reduce the spread and burden of COVID-19. Keep a physical distance of at least six feet from others, wash your hands or sanitize frequently, and wear a mask around others if they are sick or if they do not live with you. If you have COVID-19 and live with others, you should isolate properly in one room to ensure you do not pass the infection around.
