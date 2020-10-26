We realized last week we neglected to include the Best Coffee in Lake Mills in our print publication called “Best of Lake Mills.” The publication featured the Best Businesses in the city as voted by our readers. We appreciate everyone who voted, and we are very sorry for missing the “Best Coffee” category.
The Best Coffee winner, Coffee Van Go was founded in 2019 by Lisa (Huber) Roedl and Mary Miller. They started parking their solar powered van in the parking lot of the Lake Mills Market, located at 375 W. Tyranena Park Road, late in 2019 and by the summer of 2020 opened a café in the Lake Mills Market.
This year turned out to be the best time for them to move inside, with coronavirus cancelling many events they would have went to with their coffee van, moving indoors to the Market came at the right time. Their van is also meant to be seasonal, with the café they can now have year-round business.
With the closure of Waterhouse Foods early in 2019, Roedl and Miller started working on plans to open their own business and it’s lucky for the coffee lovers of Lake Mills they did.
The next time you get groceries stop in at the café, order a drink and enjoy!
We’d also like to mention the runner-up for best coffee in Lake Mills was the Hub Café and Pub. Thanks to all who voted!
We would be remiss not to mention Mitch Eveland, while discussing the Lake Mills Market and the addition of Coffee Van Go. Eveland is very active in local organizations donating time, funds and resources.
Most recently he has been championing the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s Car Raffle, to replace the funds typically earned for the club’s activities by the Rotary Beer and Wine tasting, cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Eveland and his employees have been selling tickets at the service desk for the car and the vehicle is parked inside the store near the meat section.
As a new member of the Rotary Club, I had the opportunity last Saturday with Jenny McAdow, to sell tickets at the car. In two hours, we sold eight tickets! I’m told there are only about 50 tickets left, we are only selling 300, so help the Rotary Club out with this fundraiser by stopping at the market to pick up a ticket.
For those that don’t know the Lake Mills Rotary Club is raffling off a car from Badger Chevrolet on Nov. 14. Tickets are being sold for only $100. It’s a great time to support the Lake Mills Rotary Club and all they do for the community, including scholarships, local and international projects.
There are so many great people and organizations in Lake Mills and in times like these, leading up to the election, it’s important to remember there are good people in the world who are doing good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.