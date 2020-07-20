The Jefferson County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has announced Carly Strauss, Virginia Klecker, Emily Strauss, Erin Strauss and Mia Schroeder of Lake Mills High School as well as Matthew Gunst of Lakeside Lutheran High School are among the first group of students who will be receiving funds from the Jefferson County scholarship fund.
“One important objective of 2019 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days was to support community development. The show was very successful with people from across the county giving their time, talents and vision to promote the communities, resources and importance of Jefferson County agriculture, says LaVern Georgson, of Jefferson County’s University of Wisconsin-Extension.
The hard work of the Jefferson County WFTD committees and volunteers means that a portion of the funds remaining from the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology event in Jefferson County will be given back to area youth through scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field.
Strauss is a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending Iowa State University and majoring in Animal Science/ Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Klecker, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, is attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in Biological Sciences/ Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Emily Strauss, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, is attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness.
Erin Strauss, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, is attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness/Animal Science.
Mia Schroeder, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, is attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness.
Matthew Gunst, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, is attending UW-Madison and majoring in Dairy Science.
An amount of $11,000 was awarded in 2020. Additional scholarships will be awarded over the next four years. Total scholarships over the five years will be $50,000. Next year's scholarship information will be available in late winter.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.