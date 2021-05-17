Lake Mills High School awarded scholarships and academic awards Sunday, May 16.
Students are listed in order of class rank:
Kaia Heimstreet, daughter of Robert and Marri Heimstreet, earned the Robert G. Handeyside Scholarship $2,000, Rotary Scholarship $2,000, Lions Scholarship $500 and the FFA Alumni Scholarship $800. She will attend UW-Madison in the fall to study biochemistry.
Everett Karlen, son of Timothy and Herly Karlen, was awarded the Rotary Scholarship $2,000, Nelson H. Falk Scholarship $2,000 and Disch Family Scholarship $300. He will attend UW Madison to study pharmacy.
Kurtis Nelson, son of Brian Nelson, was awarded the Lyle and Becky Wallace Memorial Scholarship $400, the Richard E. and Jearnice A. DeVor Scholarship $5,000 and the Alliant Energy Scholarship $1,500. He will study biological studies at Northwestern University.
Annika Purisch, daughter of Neil and Leah Purisch, was awarded the Clara E. Hein Scholarship $4,500. She will study physics at UW-Madison in the fall.
Quentin Saylor, son of Gerard and Erin Saylor, earned the Academic Excellence Scholarship $2,225 over four years, Rotary Scholarship $2,000 and the Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship $25,000. He will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study aerospace engineering.
Madeline Patton, daughter of Todd Patton and Elisabeth Patton, was awarded the Clinton B. Setz Academic Scholarship $1,500, Lake Mills Light and Water Scholarship $1,000 and Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship $500. In the fall she will study biology at UW-Madison.
Henry Ruedebusch, son of Michael Ruedebusch and Kirsten Menzie, earned the Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship $25,000. He will attend UW-Madison in the fall to study civil engineering.
Kayla Will, daughter of John and Deena Will, was awarded the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarship $500, Clinton B. Setz Athletic Scholarship $1,500 and the American Legion Post 67 Scholarship $1,000. She will study political science and UW-Stevens Point.
Madalyn Stewart, daughter of Thomas and Tanya Stewart, received the Carol “Bugs” Sanft Scholarship $2,000 and the Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Scholarship $500. She will attend UW-Madison to study biochemistry and genetics.
Taylor Roughen, daughter of Bradley Roughen and Lisa Trebatoski, was awarded the Rotary Scholarship $1,000 and the Bryant and Stratton Athletic Scholarship $15,000 over two years. She will study accounting at Bryant and Stratton College.
Shannon Waters, daughter of Gregory and Pamela Waters, earned the Robert G. Handeyside Scholarship $1,000, Johnson Health Tech Scholarship $2,500, Francis F. Carnes Scholarship $4,000, ALCHA Scholarship $1,500. She will attend Marquette University to study biomedical sciences.
Hannah Link, daughter of Douglas and Tara Link, was awarded the Carol “Bugs” Sanft Scholarship $2,000 and the LM Education Association Teaching Scholarship $500. Link will attend UW-Madison to major in education.
Molly Fitzgibbon, daughter of Joseph and Sarah Fitzgibbon, received the E. Jeffery Netzow Scholarship $1,000. She will study English at UW-Madison.
Isabella Mendoza, daughter of April Voigt, was awarded the Ferguson Family Scholarship $10,000. She plans to study business at the University of California at Irvine.
Molly Williams, daughter of James and Tara Williams, earned the Tyranena Ladies Club Scholarship $1,200, Rotary Scholarship $2,000, Doc Liebenow Scholarship $1,000, Lake Mills Moravian Church Scholarship and the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship $4,000. She will persue international studies at the University of Minnesota at Duluth.
Bronwyn Bond, daughter of Stanley Bond and Cathy Daly, was awarded the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills Mary Ellen Vinz Scholarship $2,000, United Methodist Church Scholarship $2,000 and the Friends of the LD Fargo Library Scholarship $1,000. In the fall Bond will study to be an elementary school librarian at UW-LaCrosse.
Brooke Fair, daughter of Drew Fair, received the Ooh La La/Tracy Neupert Memorial Scholarship $500, Joshua J. Moehrke Scholarship $3,000 and the Richard W. Tarnutzer Memorial Scholarship $750. Fair will study business and finance at UW-Madison.
Samantha Meister, daughter of Jay Meister and Nancy Adam, earned the Lake Mills Moravian Church scholarship. She will study business at UW-Whitewater.
Libby Porter, daughter of Kerry and Jennifer Porter, was awarded the William P. Schmeisser Memorial Scholarship $3,000. She will study nursing at Appalachian State University.
Hannah Lamke, daughter of Michael and Pamela Lamke, received the Carol “Bugs” Sanft Scholarship $1,000. She will attend WI Lutheran College.
Vivian Guerrero, daughter of Vince and Tracey Guerrero, was awarded the Chris Stilling Memorial Scholarship $1,000. She will attend Edgewood College to study education.
Robert Giombetti III, son of Robert and Paula Giombetti, earned the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarship $500. He will attend UW-Whitewater to study athletic training.
Adam Moen, son of Shane and Pam Moen, was awarded the Promising Student Scholarship $1,000 and the Dick Soper Award. He will attend UW-Stout to study construction management.
Mia Wehausen, daughter of Gretchen Gullixson, was awarded the Lake Mills Moravian Church Scholarship. She will attend UW-Eau Claire.
Charlie Cassady, child of Jarred and Tara Cassady, earned the LMMC/Craig Quest Memorial Scholarship $1,500. Cassady will study communication at UW-LaCrosse.
Madelin Garvey, daughter of Michael and Samantha Garvey, received the Engsberg Family Scholarship $1,000 and the Jody Knoebel/Jelli’s Market Honorary Ag Scholarship $1,000. Garvey will study to be a special education teacher at UW-LaCrosse.
Olivia Newton, daughter of Tony and Michelle Newton, earned the LM Education Association Teaching Scholarship $500. She will study elementary education at UW-Eau Claire.
Riley Nelson, child of Derek and Sherie Nelson, was awarded the Lake Mills Moravian Church Scholarship and will study at UW-Milwaukee.
Angelina Krejci, daughter of Darryl Krejci and Gloria Krejci, earned the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500 and the Ferguson Family Scholarship $10,000. In the fall she will attend St. Norbert College to study business administration and marketing.
Makenna Cumblad, daughter of Robert and Angela Zilliox, was awarded the Mari E. Nahn Memorial Scholarship $1,500. She will attend UW-Whitewater to study elementary education.
Jacob Matzelle, son of Gerald and Andrea Matzell, earned the Promising Student Scholarship $1,500. He will attend UW-Stout.
Kyan Schmidt, child of Bradley and Jennifer Schmidt, received the Lake Mills Moravian Church Scholarship. Schmidt will attend UW-Stout.
Laura Cueto, daughter of Javier and Brenda Cueto, earned the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarship $500. In the fall she will study accounting at Winona State University.
Cade Rubenbauer, child of Eric and Vanessa Rubenbauer, was awarded the Technical Excellence Scholarship $2,225 over three years. He will study at Madison College.
The top 10 students for the Class of 2021 are Elise Evenson, Payton Hans, Kaia Heimstreet, Everette Karlen, Kurtis Nelson, Madeline Patton, Annika Purisch, Henry Ruedebusch, Quentin Saylor and Kayla Will.
Students are awarded points every semester for achieving Honor Roll (one point) and High Honor Roll (two points). To earn an academic letter students must achieve six points, to earn a medallion they must achieve 10 points and to earn a plaque they need 14 points.
Students awarded academic letters were: Dawson Briggs, Makenna Cumblad, Ayyanna Dominguez, Joshua Lescohier, Jacob Matzelle, Braden Topel and Carcin Woodland.
Students awarded academic medallions were: Aidan Carrigan, Charlie Cassady, Lauren Dandoy, Madelin Garvey, Robert Giombetti III, Vivian Guerrero, Grant Horkan, Ellyn Hosey, Theodore Johnson, Dillon Koester, Angelina Krejci, Travis Lawrence, Johnathon Lund, Riley Nelson, Olivia Newton and Luke Nolan, Katie Palmer, Libby Porter, Nathanael Ritter, Mason Rupnow, Zappa Stevens, Joseph Toepfer, Makena Vesperman, Julianna Wagner, Chloe Ward, Mia Wehausen, Caitlin Whiting, Lauren Winslow and Tristan Yiannackopoulos.
Students awarded academic plaques were: Bronwyn Bond, Charlie Cassady, Lauren Dandoy, Jack Egelseer, Elise Evenson, Brooke Fair, Molly Fitzgibbon, Isabelle Hajcak, Payton Hans, Kaitlyn Hanson, Kaia Heimstreet, Everett Karlen, Hannah Lamke, Sarah Krull, Hannah Link, Samantha Meister, Isabella Mendoza, Adam Moen, Kurtis Nelson, Madeline Olson, Katie Palmer, Madeline Patton, Jade Pitta, Libby Porter, Annika Purisch, Jaxson Retrum, Nathanael Ritter, Taylor Roughen, Henry Ruedebusch, Quentin Saylor, Brooke Sehmer, Madalyn Stewart, Joseph Toepfer, Shannon Waters, Mia Wehausen, Max Wierenga, Kayla Will, Molly Williams and Ava Wollin.