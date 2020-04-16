He does it for the love of dogs and was awarded for it earlier this year.
Brian Benisch of Lake Mills runs Dog Guard Out of Sight Fencing in Lake Mills but serves areas all over Wisconsin.
Benisch received the Top Dog award from Dog Guard at the company’s annual meeting in New York. There are about 130 Dog Guard dealers nationwide and Benisch is the second largest retailer in the nation.
“Most dealers are selling most of the year, here we have an eight month a year season and we are outselling other states,” Benisch told the Leader.
The award is based on sales from the past year and growth, as well as helping other dealers.
“The more nationwide we can grow the Dog Guard brand the better it’s going to be for me and them.”
Benisch and his wife Terri have been running the Dog Guard business for 15 years. The couple moved to Lake Mills four years ago from Sun Prairie, where Benisch grew up. The community and location brought them to Lake Mills.
“Sun Prairie has grown so much, and Lake Mills is like Sun Prairie was when I was a child,” he said. “It’s a great happy community.”
His secret to success he says is his commitment to customer service.
“It’s a family run business. Myself, my wife and my son work for us. It’s a truly family run business. We operate all of Southcentral Wisconsin right out of Lake Mills.”
He says until he joined the Lake Mills Rotary Club and Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce he never knew how much worldwide business was in Lake Mills.
“We are another big company operating out of Lake Mills.”
Before he ever started selling Dog Guard Out of Sight Fencing he had one installed.
“My wife and I had a Dog Guard fence installed 24 years ago and I was in sales for most of my adult life after the military. You have to love what you sell and believe in what you sell. I knew how good the product was. I called the corporate office and said I would like to talk to somebody. At the end of 2004 we started Dog Guard of Wisconsin.”
He’s been operating the business full time for 13 years and brought his son on full time four years ago.
“My drive and motivation to take care of the customers is what makes us so successful. I put on a sales presentation every year at our annual meeting and that’s what I talk about.”
Even though selling fences is how he makes his living he does it for the love of dogs. Simply Benisch loves dogs to have the freedom to run and play they deserve.
“I do this because I love dogs. It kills me because I hate it when I see a dog on a chain. I would hate to see a dog get out on the road and get hit by a car.”
Benisch’s company installed a Dog Guard fence for the Lake Mills Police Department’s K9 Truman late last year.
Benisch, who has a five-and-a-half-month-old Labrador puppy, values the lives of all pets.
“I don’t want to lose my dog, I know you don’t want to lose your dog. I want to help people.”
The dog is a mascot for the business in a way, riding shotgun when Benisch works.
The fencing, which consists of a buried wire around the perimeter of a customer’s property, works on all breeds of dogs small and large.
“The dog wears a receiver and when it gets close to the wire it will hear a beep and get a small stimulation and if the dog keeps going it gets stronger. If it keeps going it won’t get out into the road.”
What makes the product work, Benisch says, is the training.
“We want to make sure it works. It’s not about the money it’s about the safety of the dog. We will come out as many times as we need to train the dog.”
Over the years the company has gotten lots of word of mouth business.
“When we get one of our customers that wants us to go somewhere we do it.”
Because of his love and dogs and dedication to service Benisch says he welcomes questions from community members on his products and the competition
“You have to be informed. Even if you don’t want to buy my fence,” he said. “I’m a resource of knowledge on what I do.”
