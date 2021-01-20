An 18-year-old Lake Mills man charged earlier last week in Jefferson County Court with possession of child pornography and second-degree sexual assault of a child has been charged with a petty crime spree spanning months in Lake Mills.
In addition to the sex charges, Jarred Coy is facing 18 misdemeanor and felony charges including misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property and numerous felony bale jumping charges, relating to theft from unlocked cars in the City of Lake Mills starting in December 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 23, 2019 Lake Mills Police were called to a home on West Prospect Street for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Missing were a few packs of cigarettes, $35 and possibly a checkbook. Police were alerted by a neighbor to tracks in the frost near the vehicle and next to the frost of the vehicle in their driveway.
While police were investigating that incident, they received a call from a homeowner on Margarette Street for a report of theft from a vehicle there. In that instance a wallet, driver’s license, $60 cash and a master card were stolen from a vehicle in the driveway. Police observed the same shoe impressions at that scene as on West Prospect Street.
Another victim in the area contacted police to notify them of entry into their vehicle. Several Menards rebate cards were taken, and papers thrown about.
One of the victim’s located some of their belongings on the ground near Erinside Drive with another victim’s wallet. As police attempted to return the property they received a call from another resident on Margarette Street who had $20 stolen from their vehicle.
At the same time Lake Mills dispatch was advised of a purse found on the ground near West Madison and Pleasant streets. Police located the purse and found numerous papers scattered in the area.
The owner of the purse reported the items stolen from her vehicle on West Madison Street. The only thing missing from her purse was her passport. A neighbor later discovered the passport in a trash can and returned it to her.
On Dec. 25, 2019, police received a call about another theft from a vehicle on West Madison Street. In that instance a prescription for methylphenidate with 51 pills in it was missing from the center console of a vehicle. A child’s Batman wallet was also missing from the vehicle with about $5 in it.
On March 9, 2020 police were notified of theft from a vehicle that occurred March 6, 2020. The victim said someone entered his vehicle and stole a flashlight and $125 worth of quarters. The quarters were tightly secured to the dash of the vehicle and would have taken a lot of time to remove the victim said.
On July 21, 2020, police interviewed Coy at the Lake Mills Police Department when he admitted to his involvement in the car break-ins, saying he was going through a rough time and needed money. He said all the cars they stole from were unlocked. Coy also admitted to stealing the quarters and said he felt bad about taking them because he “believed they were part of a collection.”
At the time of the crime Coy was on probation for taking and driving a vehicle without consent. In October 2020 Coy was charged with battery as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct as a party to a crime. Coy is also charged with slashing tires on May 15, 2020 in the city. He admitted to police he committed the crime. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 15.
If convicted on all charges Coy could face over 60 years in prison for the crimes and thousands of dollars in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.