Wisconsin fiber artists, sewing and fashion design enthusiasts are encouraged to enter in the annual Make It With Wool competition. The entry deadline to compete is August 8, 2021.
Make it With Wool is a sewing, fashion and design competition open to all Wisconsin residents interested in using wool fabrics and yarns to be sewn, knit, crocheted, felted or woven into clothing or novelty items.
Contestants select, construct and model their garments at the 2021 competition on Saturday, September 11th at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in Jefferson, WI. Winners of the junior, senior and adult age categories go on to compete at the National Competition in San Diego, CA, January 19-23, 2022.
Individuals who are interested in entering in the contest are encouraged to visit the Make It With Wool competition page at www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com for complete rules and entry forms.
The Wisconsin Make it With Wool competition is sponsored by the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival and the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Cooperative.
For more information regarding the Wisconsin Make it With Wool competition, contact State Director Becky Mehringer at 920-220-1026 or at wisconsinmiww@gmail.com