The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team has voluntarily withdrawn from Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state girls volleyball tournament, as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.
The Crusaders, one of four teams to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, pulled out of the tournament late Tuesday morning.
Platteville, the team Edgewood beat in Saturday’s sectional final at Lake Mills, will instead take the Crusaders’ place at state — and the Crusaders’ No. 2 tournament seeding.
Platteville now will meet Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 2 semifinal at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to a 7:30 p.m. championship match against either top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco or St. Croix Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.