WIAA

The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team has voluntarily withdrawn from Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state girls volleyball tournament, as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

The Crusaders, one of four teams to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, pulled out of the tournament late Tuesday morning.

Platteville, the team Edgewood beat in Saturday’s sectional final at Lake Mills, will instead take the Crusaders’ place at state — and the Crusaders’ No. 2 tournament seeding.

Platteville now will meet Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 2 semifinal at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to a 7:30 p.m. championship match against either top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco or St. Croix Falls.

Load comments