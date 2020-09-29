A new member to serve on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education was selected Monday night by the board. Andrew Palmer will serve on the board until April when the next election occurs.
Five candidates applied to fill the vacancy left on the board when former vice president Rachael Davies resigned.
“It’s good to be living in a community with so much interest,” said Robert Dimperio, board president. “We really need to see a range of experiences (on the board). It’s truly difficult,” he said of making the decision.
The candidates were each provided with questions to answer in front of the board. The other candidates were Brianna Behselich, Thomas Buechel, Ken Eimers, and Dr. Richard Mason.
Dimperio encouraged all the candidates regardless of the outcome of the vote Monday to consider running for the position in the April election.
Palmer, who is vice president of quality assurance for Smithfield Foods, said he moved to Lake Mills in 1997 and has enjoyed giving back to the community by being a soccer coach and vice president of the Lions Club.
“I’m involved in a major business, like the school board is,” Palmer said. “We are here to provide an education to all.”
He said some of the strengths of the district are the people and the facilities and the challenges are employees and safety.
Behselich who is a former teacher and helping her own kids with virtual learning right now said she has a passion for education and has considered running for school board in the past.
“It’s a great opportunity to serve,” she said. She expressed interest in helping to get creative with budgets because of all the needed extra supplies due to COVID.
“It’s the best time to step up and show a passion for learning.”
Buechel said the job of a school board member has always intrigued him.
“We are in changing times. The right sensitivity is needed,” he said. He also expressed an interest in helping to bridge gaps for children with learning disabilities as it’s something he’s experienced firsthand.
His father and grandfather were school administrators in Milwaukee and he said he was always interested in seeing them at work.
Ken Eimers, who has been volunteering as a tutor for the Jefferson County Literacy Council, helps people get their GED and those seeking citizenship. He attended a ceremony for those becoming citizens and he said it really touched him and helped him to want to get more involved.
“It was inspiring to see and be a part of that,” he said. “I felt like I wanted to do more public service.”
He said since his retirement he’s been reinventing himself in education. He is currently helping his eighth-grade grandson with his virtual learning.
“I really think I could make a positive contribution,” Eimers said.
Mason, former board president for the last 10 years, said he has the experience to hit the ground running and help the board regain public confidence.
“Individuals don’t have any power, it’s the board working together,” Mason said.
Board members expressed their thanks to the qualified candidates who provided well thought out and thorough answers to the questions presented to them.
“Thank you so much for your willingness to help us and help the district,” Dave Roedl, board clerk said prior to the voting.
Palmer will be sworn in before the Oct. 12 board meeting.
In other business the board:
— Elected Amy Litscher as the new board vice president after a nomination from Dave Roedl.
— Approved a professional staff stipend for unexpected duties related to virtual learning.
“This stipend is well worth everything,” Litscher said.
“This is for duties not anticipated and go above and beyond the norm,” Dimperio commented.
— Heard from members of the public during public comment who also encouraged the climate survey suggested at the board’s last regular meeting.
— Heard from a representative of the Lake Mills Education Association about wanting to understand the metrics used to keep the students doing in person learning.
