9/24/20

Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Unzhaven Lane

911 Hang up Brewster Drive

911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: Failure to display license Main Street/Prospect Street

Written Warning: Failure to display license, unnecessary acceleration, Truman Narcotics Main Street/Madison Street

Written Warning Speeding, failure to stop at stop sign E. Lake Street/Main Street

Written Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Madison Street

Ride along Water St.

9/25/20

Citation - operating while suspended Lake Shore Drive/W. Lake Street

Fingerprints - Water Street

Parking citation#3475 Sandy Beach

Citation failure to wear seatbelt Hwy B/Harvey Road

Citation failure to wear seatbelt Hwy B/Harvey Road

Citation possession of paraphernalia, suspended registration, failure to wear seatbelt. Truman Narcotics Hwy B/Harvey Road

Citation: Speeding, all other possession of tobacco, possession THC, Truman Narcotics Main Street/Prospect Street

Written warning insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Written warning: Expired registration CTHV/Elm Street

Operating without valid license E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

EMS assist Lake View Drive

9/26/20

15-day expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

All other reports Pope Street

Citation: Operating after revoked (3rd) S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation: Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Steet

Written warning fail to display license plate CTH V/89

911 Hang up N. Main Street

Citation: Operating after suspension, written warning: Failure to display license plate, registration lamps CTHV/Birch

Citation: Operate without required lamps, written warning: Left of center 89/CTHV

9/27/20

Citation: Operating with expired license, written warning: defective registration lamps W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation: Operate after suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, all Other possession of THC S. Main Street

Written warning: Expired registration Lake Street/Washington Street

Accident private property Sandy Beach

9/28/20

Operating motor vehicle without owner consent W Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS N Main Street

Warning-fail/display vehicle license plates Cty V/Maple Court

911 Open line Ray Street

Written warning - unreasonable & imprudent speed W. Madison Street/ Prospect Street

Written warning: Tint Pine St e of Elm Street

9/29/20

Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

All-other damage to vehicle Cherokee Path

Assist EMS N. Main Street

Theft N Main Street

9/30/20

Citation- operating while suspended, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense Hwy V/Elm Street

Citation: Operating while suspended, 3rd offense; 15-day fail to transfer title, no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Warning - Barking Dog N. Ferry Drive

Mutual Aid JESO County Hwy A

Found Cat Honeysuckle Lane/Autumn Crest Lane

911 Hang Up Lilac Springs

Written warning insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning defective Headlight N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Citation operating without a valid license, possession of THC and possession of paraphernalia, all other open intoxicants W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

