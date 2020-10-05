9/24/20
Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Unzhaven Lane
911 Hang up Brewster Drive
911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: Failure to display license Main Street/Prospect Street
Written Warning: Failure to display license, unnecessary acceleration, Truman Narcotics Main Street/Madison Street
Written Warning Speeding, failure to stop at stop sign E. Lake Street/Main Street
Written Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Madison Street
Ride along Water St.
9/25/20
Citation - operating while suspended Lake Shore Drive/W. Lake Street
Fingerprints - Water Street
Parking citation#3475 Sandy Beach
Citation failure to wear seatbelt Hwy B/Harvey Road
Citation failure to wear seatbelt Hwy B/Harvey Road
Citation possession of paraphernalia, suspended registration, failure to wear seatbelt. Truman Narcotics Hwy B/Harvey Road
Citation: Speeding, all other possession of tobacco, possession THC, Truman Narcotics Main Street/Prospect Street
Written warning insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Written warning: Expired registration CTHV/Elm Street
Operating without valid license E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
EMS assist Lake View Drive
9/26/20
15-day expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
All other reports Pope Street
Citation: Operating after revoked (3rd) S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation: Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Steet
Written warning fail to display license plate CTH V/89
911 Hang up N. Main Street
Citation: Operating after suspension, written warning: Failure to display license plate, registration lamps CTHV/Birch
Citation: Operate without required lamps, written warning: Left of center 89/CTHV
9/27/20
Citation: Operating with expired license, written warning: defective registration lamps W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation: Operate after suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, all Other possession of THC S. Main Street
Written warning: Expired registration Lake Street/Washington Street
Accident private property Sandy Beach
9/28/20
Operating motor vehicle without owner consent W Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS N Main Street
Warning-fail/display vehicle license plates Cty V/Maple Court
911 Open line Ray Street
Written warning - unreasonable & imprudent speed W. Madison Street/ Prospect Street
Written warning: Tint Pine St e of Elm Street
9/29/20
Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
All-other damage to vehicle Cherokee Path
Assist EMS N. Main Street
Theft N Main Street
9/30/20
Citation- operating while suspended, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense Hwy V/Elm Street
Citation: Operating while suspended, 3rd offense; 15-day fail to transfer title, no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Warning - Barking Dog N. Ferry Drive
Mutual Aid JESO County Hwy A
Found Cat Honeysuckle Lane/Autumn Crest Lane
911 Hang Up Lilac Springs
Written warning insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning defective Headlight N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Citation operating without a valid license, possession of THC and possession of paraphernalia, all other open intoxicants W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
