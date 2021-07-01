The Lake Mills Farmers Market held Patriotic Day June 30.
The vendors of the market had red, white and blue themed items, decorated their booths, and enjoyed the sounds of the Lake Mills City Band playing patriotic music.
The Lake Mills Fire Department brought a fire truck down to Commons Park so kids could climb in and hear Captain Joel Theder talk about fire safety.
Lake Mills K9 Officer, Truman met with market goers. Officer TJ Adams talked with patrons about Truman’s job as an officer. Doyle’s Dogs provided free bomb pops to kids during the event.
New this year to the Farmers Market is “Themed Day” created by Executive Director, Tammi Vetrano. The last Wednesday of each month will have a theme. Vetrano states that she wanted to give the market a little spin and have more activities at the market. Next month July 28 will be Beach Day.