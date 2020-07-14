Lake Mills High School will hold its graduation ceremony outdoors at the new L-Cat Stadium Sunday. The music will be recorded, but there will still be speeches and the 82 members of the Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas.
Each graduate received four tickets to the event. Students will be seated seven to eight feet apart and masks are encouraged. The stage has been moved back from the 50-yard line to accommodate families sitting in the bleachers.
“We are going to rope off areas along the track and along the field away from the students,” said Stephen Considine, vice principal and athletic director. “We are strongly encouraging masks. If students don’t have them they will be provided. We think things are going to go well. We are really excited we are able to do this, because we know it’s important to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.