FORT ATKINSON — A sale has been closed on radio stations WFAW-AM and WSJY-FM, Fort Atkinson, and WKCH-FM, Whitewater.
All are from NRG Media LLC to Magnum Communications, Inc. NRG Media LLC, is an Iowa-based company. The buyer, Magnum Communications, Inc., is a Wisconsin-based company headed by Dave Magnum.
“My first radio job was in my hometown at WNNO in Wisconsin Dells which, back then, was on 107.1, now 106.9. The first adjacent station was 107.3 WSJY, so we were very aware of that powerhouse emanating from the south,” Magnum said. “My mom’s family is from Chicago. When we’d drive there, I marveled at how we could listen to WSJY from the Dells to way beyond Rockford. So, at age 16, I started keeping an ear on that big 107.3 signal thinking, if my crazy dream of putting together a chain of stations ever came true, I’d sure want WSJY to be part of it. Now 40 years later, my two sons, Reid and Ty, and our co-workers are privileged to have that opportunity. We’re pinching ourselves because if we had been able to create a signal from scratch to finish connecting our stations across Wisconsin we couldn’t have drawn up a better one than WSJY. We’re also delighted that WKCH- FM, WFAW-AM and an un-built FM translator are all part of this acquisition from NRG.”
