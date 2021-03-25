Longtime Wisconsin antiques auctioneer sets up shop on Cambridge Main Street

CAMBRIDGE—A second-generation, nationally known antiques auctioneer who for the past 8 years has lived near Lake Ripely, has opened a storefront in downtown Cambridge.
Greg Klug has leased a space at 217 W. Main Street, in the same building as Cambridge Market Café, for Creekside Art, Antiques & Treasures. The name, Klug said, is a nod to adjacent Koshkonong Creek that flows through downtown Cambridge.
Out of the back of the shop, he’ll continue to run Major Wisconsin Auctions & Estate Services, that his father Eugene started in 1960. Klug took it over 28 years ago, sourcing sale items nationwide and growing it into one of the largest antique and estate auction services in the Midwest.
Formerly the home of Rowe Pottery Works, the storefront at 217 W. Main St. has turned over repeatedly in the past couple of years, with recent tenants including wood-crafted furniture and another antiques and collectibles shop.
Major Wisconsin Auctions & Estate Services “is a longtime family business,” Klug said this week during a visit at the new shop.
Klug says he “grew up repairing furniture and moving things,” for his father, whose venues over the years included a sprawling former department store, a former Catholic church and beginning about 40 years ago, a rented building at Jefferson Fair Park in Jefferson.
“My cousin and I would go and pick up loads when he would buy out an antique store or an estate, and bring it back,” Klug recalls. Other family members, too, were involved.
Since taking over the business when his father retired, Klug has traveled the country to build his inventory and held auctions at a variety of sites. The most well-known events have been at Jefferson Fair Park.
Klug said he hopes to get back to live auctions soon, but during the COVID-19 pandemic those have migrated online and remain there for now.
The space on West Main Street in Cambridge, he said, isn’t large enough to host live auctions. It does have enough space in the back, behind the retail floor, to stage items for auction online.
What’s for walk-in purchase is diverse. On a recent day, items ranged from$ 3 knickknacks to modestly priced small antiques to higher priced rare furniture finds to local art. A hand-carved wooden Indian graces the window.
“I’ve got everything from shoes that have never been worn to a $3,500 piece of furniture, and art that is coming that is worth thousands of dollars,” Klug said.
He said he has continued throughout the pandemic to acquire new items. Going forward, he said that will allow him to easily refresh the shop’s offerings.
What’s on display only scratches the surface. Most of his inventory, he notes, is stored in an offsite warehouse.
“If this stuff isn’t selling it will be boxed up and sold when I start my live auctions again, and there will be something new in here,” he said, sweeping his hand over a shelf of delicate glassware.
Klug said he won’t be taking consignment items for sale in the retail shop.
“The retail space, at this moment, is going to be all my own,” he said. “I have so much inventory, the way it’s stocked right now, I could do this 100 times.”
He said one thing retail customers will get, that they won’t typically find anymore at an antiques mall, is the chance to talk directly with him as the business owner.
“I’m the only dealer they’ll have to talk to, and I know the value of most everything I’ve got,” Klug said.
Klug said he’s considered opening a storefront in Cambridge for several years and was able to strike a deal with building owner Kevin Korth.
“When I saw this space, it was perfect,” Klug said. “I live right down the road, by the lake. I can walk here from home if I want to, on a nice day.”
Empty downtown storefronts have concerned him, Klug said. He saw a chance to fill one space.
“I’ve wanted to do something downtown,” he said. “I want to help Cambridge. I live here; it’s my community.”
Klug said the retail store’s longterm stability and what he hopes will be a longterm tenure downtown, will be pinned on it not being his primary source of income. The auctions are where he makes his money, he said.
“If I was relying on just foot traffic, I wouldn’t be able to make a living,” he said.
Klug said he hopes his out-of-town clients will find downtown charming enough, when they come to pick up an auction purchase or on other business, that they’ll plan to return.
In addition to being a registered auctioneer in Wisconsin, Klug is a certified personal property appraiser and professional estate liquidator.
He said he has connections that might help promote the Cambridge area as a place to visit.
“I have a database of nearly 10,000 people who have attended my auctions. I’m going to get the word out,” Klug pledged.
Klug said the retail store is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. This summer, when foot traffic picks downtown, he hopes to be open 6 days a week.
When open, the shop is accessible from Cambridge Market Café, through a shared interior door.
More information on Creekside Art, Antiques & Treasures and Major Wisconsin Auctions & Estate Services is at wisauction.com.
