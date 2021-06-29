Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has announced the grand opening of their newly renovated rehabilitation space. Located inside the medical office building attached to the hospital, this space will be known as the Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation and is a comprehensive space that includes board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons and rehabilitation specialists.
The rehabilitation services at WRMC include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Before construction of the new space, these services were offered at a clinic across town from the hospital. Now they will be located in the same wing as the orthopedic providers, who often refer patients for rehab-related services.
“Having orthopedic providers and rehabilitation specialists working together provides patients with their best opportunity to heal,” said Dr. Jason Habeck, Orthopedic Surgeon and Joint Specialist. “The proximity of the new rehab space to our orthopedic offices will allow for greater collaboration and communication between providers and patients.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center’s orthopedic team includes three fellowship trained Orthopedic Surgeons, three Advanced Practice Providers, and features an enhanced Nurse Navigator program. Located in Suite 1009 of the medical office building, this team offers a wide range of orthopedic services, including hip, knee and joint replacement, sports and trauma related injuries and fracture care, carpal tunnel syndrome and hand injuries, and minimally invasive arthroscopy surgery of the shoulder and knee.
The rehabilitation team includes 17 Physical Therapists, two Physical Therapist Assistants, eight Occupational Therapists, two Speech Therapists, and four Athletic Trainers. Now located in suite 1004, they help patients suffering from a variety of medical issues, including, back and neck problems, dizziness and balance issues, work, sports and other injuries, joint replacement recovery, arthritis, lymphedema and more.
“Revamping this space into a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center was an easy decision to make,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Creating a comprehensive Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation will improve the quality of care our patients receive.”
Those who are suffering from bone, joint, or muscle pain and need to schedule an appointment with an orthopedic provider, call 920.206.6500. Those in need of rehab or therapy services, should contact their primary or specialty care provider about a referral.
Construction on the new clinic began in March and was completed on-time by Maas Brothers Construction. Patients arriving for orthopedic and rehabilitation services are encouraged to park in the medical office building parking lot and can access the Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation by using the building’s front entrance.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held with the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 30 at noon.