Area voters will decide Tuesday on their next local and statewide government leaders. All poles open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here is a summary of local ballots:

City of Lake Mills

Two candidates are running for one at-large seat on the Lake Mills City Council. Catherine Bishop is challenging incumbent Mike Foster.

Lake Mills School Board 

Three candidates are on the ballot to fill two seats on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. The candidates are Andrew Palmer, Brianna Behselich and Ken Eimers.

Town of Lake Mills

Two write-in candidates are running for chairperson in the Town of Lake Mills. They are Brian Benisch and Tom Buechel.

There is also a non-binding referendum regarding the $6.5 million cost of a proposed addition and remodeling of the Cambridge Fire Station.

Town of Aztalan

Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche is facing a challenge from Jeremy Chwala and three people are seeking two supervisors’ seats on the Aztalan Town Board in Tuesday’s election. They are incumbents Michael Burow, Larry Christianson, with Dawn Miller the newcomer.

Town of Milford

Incumbent Chairman Matthew Kaminski is facing challenge from supervisor Steve Kube.

13th Senate District

Four people are seeking the 13th State Senate district seat that was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald.

Running are independent candidates Spencer Zimmerman and Ben Schmitz, as well as Republican John Jagler, who currently represents the 37th Assembly District, and Democrat Melissa Winker.

The 13th Senate District encompasses large portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc and Lake Mills. It extends as far west as the Deforest area.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jill Underly is taking on Deborah Kerr in this statewide election.

