Dear Editor,
For a truly frightening insight on how the 2020 election was manipulated, see Time magazine’s story by Molly Ball on Feb. 4 at https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/.
The election is over, so the Left is free to confess and gloat. As Ball explains, “That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told…a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.” Fortify?
This article confirms that it was the powerful, the oligarchs, the titans of industry who decided the election, not silly, naïve, low- or middle-class voters. The article proves what conservatives saw: texts, Facebook posts, tweets and other information that might form voter opinions blocked by monopoly tech giants. Democrat talking points repeated by broadcast, print and online media empires as news and damaging stories like Hunter Biden’s laptop, which exposed a corrupt influence-peddling scandal, hidden.
The story would have sunk any Conservative. Unelected bureaucrats changed how, when, where or who could vote. Biden’s camp funded voting in the Park, absentee balloting, ballot harvesting, whatever scheme they could muster under the cover of COVID. Unmasked arsonists, looters and murderers posing as “protestors” didn’t worry about COVID and they weren’t chided by the media, but if you dared vote in person you were sure to die. That message was hammered home until everyone was sufficiently terrified…and bullied into thinking absentee ballots were the only safe, reliable option.
The article closes with a chilling quote, “Democracy won in the end. The will of the people prevailed. But it’s crazy, in retrospect, that this is what it took to put on an election in the United States of America.” The words “to put on an election” are key. To them, “an election” is really billions of dollars, a network of left-wing activists, business titans, government cronies and an un-curious, biased, Trump-hating media. In the entire article, there is no reference to Biden or his sterling qualities as a candidate. Their “election” is a coalition of people deranged by hatred for Trump who marshal their toxic loathing into action. They succeeded in a nation-wide manipulation of the election. But instead of “fortifying” democracy, they cemented a continuing “government” of us all by the angry, rich and powerful.
Maureen Kennedy Boelter
Lake Mills
