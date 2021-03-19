Woman’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, business and society and has been observed in the United States since 1987, according to history.com. Often the contributions of woman have been overlooked in history.

The celebration of Women’s History Month developed from a celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society organized by the school district of Sonoma, California. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. In 1986 the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress to expand the event over the entire month of March.

The first global celebration of International Women’s Day was March 8, 1911. The United Nations has sponsored International Women’s Day since 1975. When adopting its resolution on the observance of International Women’s Day, the United Nations General Assembly cited the following reasons: “To recognize the fact that securing peace and social progress and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms require the active participation, equality and development of women; and to acknowledge the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security.”

