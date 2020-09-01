The national gas price average spiked by a nickel on the week to $2.23, but is expected to push cheaper in the week ahead. Pump prices jumped as a result of Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand to one of the highest measurements of the year. In Wisconsin on Monday the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.08.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper.”
However, operations in the Lake Charles, La., region are still down, and could be for a period of time. This includes the Lake Charles CITGO (440,000 b/d) and Phillip66 (239,400 b/d) facilities. In the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports that 70% of current oil production is still shuttered, which is still significant but better when compared to 84% reported when the storm hit.
The second factor pushing prices more expensive in the last week was the Energy Information Administration report that gas demand increased from 8.63 million b/d to 9.16 million b/d. While higher than we’ve seen throughout the summer, this estimated rate is 739,000 b/d lower than the rate last year at this time. Moreover, total domestic gasoline supplies decreased by 4.6 million bbl last week to 239.2 million bbl, but the current level is 7.2 million bbl higher than the level at this time last year.
Today’s national average is a nickel more than last month, but 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. On the week, all but five states saw state gas price averages increase. Of those that saw jumps, nearly 20 state averages are 5 to 15 cents more expensive.
