6/25/20

Written warning defective brake light, no proof insurance Owen Street/E. Lake Street

Found property Sandy Beach

Written warning - speed N. Main Street & Prospect Street

911 hang up N. Main Street

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Written warning speeding E. Lake Street

Written warning speeding E. Lake Street

Citation seatbelt E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Parking citation Sandy Beach Road

Check welfare S. Washington Street

All other misuse of telephone Tamarack Drive

10-46 Keys Brookstone Drive

Found property Bartel's Beach

Written warning: no plates 89/Prospect Street

Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Written warning: no plates, Truman narcotics 89/Birch Court

Written warning expired registration N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning no plates N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: defective tail lamp, exhaust, Truman narcotics CTHV/89

Written warning speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

6/26/20

Written warning: defective brake lamp, no headlights N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Mutual aid-operating motor vehicle while intoxicated-1st offense mile marker 259 on 94

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Written warning speeding E. Lake Street

Citation Possession of paraphernalia, Truman narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/Maple Court

Written warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Rd./Mulberry Street

Found property Main Street/Pine Street

Possession of drug paraphernalia Commons Park

6/27/20

15 day-suspended registration, no insurance 89/94

15 day-defective headlamps, no proof insurance E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

911 hang up S. Ferry Drive

Mutual aid-Jefferson County Sandy Beach Road

Open door S. CP Avenue

Boat launch fee violation Mill Pond

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach

Warning - speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Place

Parking citation Sandy Beach x8

Sick raccoon Meadowridge Circle

Written warning speeding S. Main Street

Written warning: expired registration Lake Street/Industrial Drive

911 hang up Hatchery Lane

Citation speeding S. Main Street

Written warning speeding Hwy B/Hwy V

6/28/20

Juvenile runaway Cherokee Path

Egging/DC/damage to property Brewster Drive

Boat launch violation Sandy Beach

Damage to property Sandy Beach

Parking citation Sandy Beach x5

Parking citation - fire hydrant Sandy Beach Road

Trespassing Pinnacle Drive

DC/damage to property/criminal trespass E. Grant Street

911 hang up Lake Shore Drive

Citation: speeding Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue

Unwanted subject W. Madison Street

Neighbor dispute E. Lake Street

6/29/20

911 hang up Topeka

All other - property dispute Woodland Beach Resort

Vehicle lock out Bayfield Court

Vehicle lock out Bartel's Beach

Found property Hwy V & 89

6/30/20

All other-runaway Cherokee Path

Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road

Child custody dispute W. Grant Street

911 hang up Wallace Park

Theft N. Main Street

Alarm Water Street

Vehicle lock out block W. Lake Street

7/1/20

Vehicle lock out Walgreens

Assist fire/Wisconsin State Patrol inspection S. CP Avenue

Written warning improper stop at stop sign S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Sending harmful material to minor Indian Terrace

Written warning: high mount brake light and no proof of insurance N. Ferry Drive/College Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.