6/25/20
Written warning defective brake light, no proof insurance Owen Street/E. Lake Street
Found property Sandy Beach
Written warning - speed N. Main Street & Prospect Street
911 hang up N. Main Street
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Written warning speeding E. Lake Street
Written warning speeding E. Lake Street
Citation seatbelt E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Parking citation Sandy Beach Road
Check welfare S. Washington Street
All other misuse of telephone Tamarack Drive
10-46 Keys Brookstone Drive
Found property Bartel's Beach
Written warning: no plates 89/Prospect Street
Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Written warning: no plates, Truman narcotics 89/Birch Court
Written warning expired registration N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning no plates N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: defective tail lamp, exhaust, Truman narcotics CTHV/89
Written warning speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
6/26/20
Written warning: defective brake lamp, no headlights N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Mutual aid-operating motor vehicle while intoxicated-1st offense mile marker 259 on 94
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Written warning speeding E. Lake Street
Citation Possession of paraphernalia, Truman narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/Maple Court
Written warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Rd./Mulberry Street
Found property Main Street/Pine Street
Possession of drug paraphernalia Commons Park
6/27/20
15 day-suspended registration, no insurance 89/94
15 day-defective headlamps, no proof insurance E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
911 hang up S. Ferry Drive
Mutual aid-Jefferson County Sandy Beach Road
Open door S. CP Avenue
Boat launch fee violation Mill Pond
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach
Warning - speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Place
Parking citation Sandy Beach x8
Sick raccoon Meadowridge Circle
Written warning speeding S. Main Street
Written warning: expired registration Lake Street/Industrial Drive
911 hang up Hatchery Lane
Citation speeding S. Main Street
Written warning speeding Hwy B/Hwy V
6/28/20
Juvenile runaway Cherokee Path
Egging/DC/damage to property Brewster Drive
Boat launch violation Sandy Beach
Damage to property Sandy Beach
Parking citation Sandy Beach x5
Parking citation - fire hydrant Sandy Beach Road
Trespassing Pinnacle Drive
DC/damage to property/criminal trespass E. Grant Street
911 hang up Lake Shore Drive
Citation: speeding Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue
Unwanted subject W. Madison Street
Neighbor dispute E. Lake Street
6/29/20
911 hang up Topeka
All other - property dispute Woodland Beach Resort
Vehicle lock out Bayfield Court
Vehicle lock out Bartel's Beach
Found property Hwy V & 89
6/30/20
All other-runaway Cherokee Path
Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road
Child custody dispute W. Grant Street
911 hang up Wallace Park
Theft N. Main Street
Alarm Water Street
Vehicle lock out block W. Lake Street
7/1/20
Vehicle lock out Walgreens
Assist fire/Wisconsin State Patrol inspection S. CP Avenue
Written warning improper stop at stop sign S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Sending harmful material to minor Indian Terrace
Written warning: high mount brake light and no proof of insurance N. Ferry Drive/College Street
